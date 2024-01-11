en English
International Relations

Western Tech Continues to Fuel Russian Military Despite Sanctions, Research Reveals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Western Tech Continues to Fuel Russian Military Despite Sanctions, Research Reveals

In a startling revelation, new research has presented that Western technology, including high-priority battlefield goods and critical components, continues to find its way into Russia, despite comprehensive sanctions imposed by the Western coalition. These sanctions, enforced post Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, were intended to limit the sale of advanced military-use technologies to Russia. Nevertheless, the first three quarters of 2023 reported nearly half of Russian imports of these critical items were sourced from Western-designed technologies.

Key Intermediaries in Supply Chain

Countries such as China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates have emerged as pivotal intermediaries, providing Russia with these critical components. By exploiting gaps in the supply chain and loopholes in the enforcement of sanctions, these nations have facilitated the steady flow of essential goods into Russia.

From January to October 2023, Russia reportedly imported over $22 billion worth of critical components and almost $9 billion in high-priority battlefield components. These imports, including microchips, communication equipment, bearings, and navigation devices, are indispensable for military hardware like drones and missiles.

Persistence of Imports

While there has been a noted decrease in Russian imports compared to pre-war levels, the continued influx of these components indicates that Russia continues to procure essential items for its military efforts. The KSE Institute in Ukraine and the Yermak McFaul International Working Group have emphasized that though some export controls have demonstrated effectiveness, Russia hasn’t found reliable substitutes for many Western components. Consequently, more robust enforcement is imperative to close the remaining gaps.

Role of American Tech Giants

The report also brings attention to the role played by American companies in supplementing Russia’s military capacities. Tech giants such as Intel, Analog Devices, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments have seen their products identified in Russian military equipment utilized in Ukraine. Despite an observed slowdown in the supply of products from some of these companies in 2023, others have reported an increase in shipments to Russia. This highlights the challenges faced in fully enforcing sanctions and preventing critical technology from bolstering Russia’s military capabilities during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

