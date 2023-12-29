en English
Europe

Wave of Attacks Sweeps Across Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:22 am EST
Wave of Attacks Sweeps Across Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict

Ukraine has been seized by a devastating wave of attacks, culminating in a missile explosion over the skies of Kyiv. Fires erupted, buildings were ablaze, and dense smoke clouds enveloped the city. The attack was part of a broader offensive that reportedly saw Russia launching 158 drones and missiles across Ukraine, including an airstrike in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Unprecedented Assault

In an unprecedented show of aggression, Russia targeted multiple Ukrainian cities with a series of missile strikes, resulting in at least four deaths and numerous injuries. The assault involved suicide drones and missiles, leading to widespread destruction and panic among the citizens. Residential buildings, a maternity hospital, and a high-rise were not spared in this attack. Ukrainian authorities have stressed the urgent need for stronger air defenses and more international support.

Escalation of the Conflict

This aggressive action followed Ukraine’s strike on a Russian warship in Crimea earlier in the week, raising concerns about further escalation of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that approximately 110 missiles were launched by Russia, causing casualties and widespread destruction in various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odessa, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia. The assault targeted civilian-populated areas, forcing millions to seek refuge.

Call for International Support

Ukrainian officials have urgently called for increased international support amidst the distressing escalation in hostilities. The indiscriminate nature of these attacks and the potential for civilian casualties have raised international concerns about Western support for Ukraine. The human cost of this conflict continues to rise, with Ukrainian officials reporting significant losses in terms of personnel and material for the Russian armed forces. The attacks’ victims included civilians, with several people buried under rubble, underlining the tragic impact on the civilian population.

Europe Russia
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

