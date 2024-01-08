en English
International Relations

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Resurrects Infamous Soviet-Era Counterintelligence Group Smersh

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
According to recent reports from British intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin has purportedly revived Smersh, the notorious Soviet-era counterintelligence group. The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) shared this development on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, alluding to claims made by Russian politicians in late 2023 regarding the re-establishment of Smersh. The MoD also provided evidence of operatives donning Smersh uniform patches, as seen in an image from early January 2024.

Smersh: A Soviet Relic Reborn?

Yet, the MoD has stopped short of confirming whether this signifies the creation of a new unit or a mere rebranding of an existing one. Established during the throes of World War II, the original Smersh was designed to counter Nazi infiltration and quell dissent within the Red Army and occupied territories. Marked by a history of brutal tactics, Smersh was responsible for the executions of thousands and is perhaps most well-known for discovering Hitler’s remains in 1945.

Russia’s Strategic Move

This resurfacing of Smersh is generally interpreted as part of Russia’s strategy to invoke the spirit of World War II and tackle perceived external threats, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, suggestions have surfaced that a Smersh-style group may be active in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine and might have extended its reach to Russia itself.

Smersh in the Cultural Context

The depiction of Smersh in popular culture, particularly in the James Bond series, and notably in the film ‘From Russia With Love’, has helped cement its place in Western cultural references. Putin’s narrative frames the war as a battle against NATO forces, purportedly attempting to undermine Russia. This revival of a symbol of Soviet-era might and ruthlessness serves as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions and stakes in the current geopolitical climate.

International Relations Military Russia
