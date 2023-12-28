Uragan MLRS Units Execute Successful Strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces Stronghold

In a significant military operation, the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the 36th combined arms army of the Vostok group of forces executed a strategic strike on a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ugledar area. The successful hit was confirmed through objective monitoring footage from an unmanned aerial vehicle, marking a crucial advancement in the ongoing conflict.

Mission Strategy and Execution

The primary role of the Uragan MLRS units is to provide support to the assault units of the Vostok group, engaged in operations to push enemy forces out of fortified positions. The attack, executed five kilometers from the frontline, demonstrates the precision and effectiveness of these units in the battlefield.

Combat Readiness and Operational Security

The Uragan MLRS crews maintain a heightened state of combat readiness, operating around the clock and regardless of weather conditions. This dedication ensures that they are always prepared to strike when needed, maintaining the momentum of the Vostok forces. The operational security of these units is reinforced by their swift actions post-strike. Following each missile strike, they quickly disassemble the system and relocate to a new firing position, thus evading potential counterattacks.

Reliability of the Uragan System

Reflecting on their experiences on the battlefield, the personnel of the Uragan units express unwavering confidence in the system. They regard the Uragan MLRS as a reliable piece of technology that has consistently performed effectively during combat missions, a testament to its robust design and functionality.