en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Unresolved Mystery of the Soyuz MS-09 Hole: Sabotage or Manufacturing Error?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Unresolved Mystery of the Soyuz MS-09 Hole: Sabotage or Manufacturing Error?

In the vast expanse of outer space, the International Space Station (ISS) stands as a testament to human ingenuity and cooperative global effort. But on a fateful day in August 2018, it became the center of an intriguing mystery. A minor pressure leak was detected, traced back to a diminutive two-millimeter hole in the orbital compartment of the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-09. The crew, including NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, sprang into action, rectifying the issue efficiently, ensuring no threat to their safety.

A Whirlwind of Speculation

The incident, while quickly resolved, gave rise to a whirl of speculation and controversy amplified by Russian media. Claims emerged suggesting the hole could be the result of deliberate action by a crew member, with fingers pointed at Serena Auñón-Chancellor. Rumors hinted at a possible sabotage due to personal issues, a narrative that painted the astronaut in an uncomfortable light.

The Official Response

Dmitry Rogozin, then the head of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, made public statements acknowledging the potential for intentional damage. Concurrently, he also suggested the possibility of a manufacturing error, a more likely but less sensational explanation. The agency set in motion an investigation to unveil the truth behind the anomalous hole.

The Aftermath

The results of the investigation, reportedly, ended up in the hands of law enforcement, but no definitive evidence has been shared with the public. Throughout the unfolding drama, NASA stood firmly by Auñón-Chancellor, denying the allegations and commending her professionalism and strong character. As we enter 2024, the exact cause of the hole remains veiled in uncertainty. However, the majority of experts lean towards the explanation of a manufacturing defect, leaving the door slightly ajar for further speculation and conjecture.

0
Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
3 hours ago
Dnipro Tragedy: A Year After the Russian Missile Strike
On a chilling Saturday afternoon exactly one year ago, the city of Dnipro in Ukraine was tragically marked by the horrific aftermath of a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile strike. The missile, engineered with the primary intent of destroying aircraft carriers, had instead found a target in a nine-story residential building within an apartment complex. The
Dnipro Tragedy: A Year After the Russian Missile Strike
DPRK Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia: A Diplomatic Move Under Global Watch
12 hours ago
DPRK Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia: A Diplomatic Move Under Global Watch
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
12 hours ago
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
7 hours ago
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
7 hours ago
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
Convicted Former Mayor Joins Russia's Military in Ukraine
11 hours ago
Convicted Former Mayor Joins Russia's Military in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
8 seconds
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
9 seconds
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
10 seconds
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
17 seconds
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
29 seconds
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
32 seconds
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
33 seconds
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
37 seconds
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
38 seconds
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app