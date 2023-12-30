en English
Conflict & Defence

UN Security Council Urges Civilian Protection amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:58 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:24 pm EST
UN Security Council Urges Civilian Protection amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a recent gathering of the United Nations Security Council, a unanimous concern was raised over the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The discourse revolved around the urgency to protect civilian lives amidst escalating hostilities. This call to action resonates deeply amid reports of increasing civilian casualties as the conflict continues to unfold.

Voices Echoing in the Council Chamber

Representatives from various nations and organizations took to the floor, their voices resonating with concern and an appeal for humanity. The unanimous plea was for Russia and Ukraine to adopt all necessary measures to prevent civilian casualties. The protection of civilians, they emphasized, is paramount, and both parties must adhere to international humanitarian laws that dictate the safeguarding of non-combatants in conflict zones.

Escalating Violence and Civilian Casualties

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to grow, so does the toll on civilian lives. Reports of civilian deaths and injuries are on the rise, painting a grim picture of the war-torn region. The Security Council meeting highlighted an attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation, resulting in at least 30 civilians killed and 160 injured. The attacks have caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, with daily reports of escalating attacks from Russia.

Amidst the distressing reports, the speakers also urged for a de-escalation of the conflict and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means. They stressed that the continuation of violence only leads to more suffering and hinders the prospects of achieving a stable and peaceful environment for the civilian population affected by the war.

Conflict & Defence Russia Ukraine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

