Russia

UN Security Council Gathers as Russia Seeks Response After Belgorod Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:38 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
UN Security Council Gathers as Russia Seeks Response After Belgorod Attack

In a significant development, the United Nations Security Council is set to meet following a request from Russia. This meeting is in response to a deadly attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which Russia attributes to Ukrainian forces. The incident marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and could have substantial implications for international peace and security.

Details of the Belgorod Attack

In a shocking turn of events, the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod was struck in an attack that Russia blames on Ukraine. The aftermath of the strike was dire, with 14 dead, including two children, and 108 injured. The Russian Investigative Committee stated that Ukrainian-fired missiles hit various civilian targets, such as a skating rink, a shopping center, and residential buildings. The Defense Ministry claimed that it shot down most of the rockets, averting even more casualties.

Escalating Conflicts and Casualties

Following the attack on Belgorod, Russia launched a massive air assault on Ukraine, resulting in 39 fatalities. The governor of the Bryansk region also reported civilian casualties in strikes on two villages. Furthermore, Ukraine’s President declared January 1 as a day of mourning. This series of events underscores the escalating tensions and the mounting human cost of the conflict.

The UN Security Council Meeting

The UN Security Council meeting, requested by Russia, aims to address the incident and discuss the escalating tensions between the two countries. The outcomes of this meeting could greatly influence the already strained relations between the involved parties and the broader international community’s stance on the conflict. The UN Security Council members, including the United States, France, and Britain, have previously condemned the attacks, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. The UN Security Council meeting, set to convene at Russia’s request, represents a crucial moment in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

