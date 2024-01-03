en English
Conflict & Defence

UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Immediate De-escalation of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Immediate De-escalation of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has drawn the attention and concern of the international community, with the United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk calling for an immediate de-escalation. The current hostilities have seen an uptick in deadly strikes, causing significant casualties and damage in both Ukraine and a Russian border region. The situation is a stark reminder of the urgency for international diplomatic interventions.

Escalation of Hostilities

Recent days have seen a dramatic escalation in the conflict, with residential buildings in Ukraine and a Russian border region bearing the brunt of the attacks. The rising violence has not only resulted in multiple deaths and injuries but has also severely impacted critical infrastructure like gas pipelines, electricity, and water supplies in key Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported that 135 people were injured in the latest wave of missile and drone attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia deployed almost 300 missiles and over 200 drones in attacks over the past three days, causing maximum destruction. The Ukrainian army, despite downing all incoming missiles in the latest attack, has voiced the need for more defense systems and munitions.

International Concern and Calls for Assistance

The intensification of the conflict has triggered an outpouring of international concern. Notably, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has urged both parties to de-escalate the hostilities. The United Nations has expressed alarm over the intensifying attacks and called for immediate steps to ensure the protection of civilians and uphold international law.

Western leaders and foreign diplomats in Kyiv have echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for Ukraine to receive more support. Kyiv has appealed to its Western allies to hasten the delivery of air defense equipment, combat drones, and long-range missiles. Countries like Germany, the UK, and Poland have expressed their support for Ukraine, with Poland even scrambling F-16 fighter jets to its border with Ukraine to protect its airspace.

A Dire Situation

The current situation underscores the lack of progress in peace negotiations and the deteriorating humanitarian situation. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has noted that Russia’s massive shelling of Ukraine indicates its lack of interest in peace negotiations. The deadly strikes and the mounting civilian casualties paint a grim picture of the crisis, further highlighting the need for decisive international intervention.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

