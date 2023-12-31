Ukrainian Strikes on Russian City Belgorod Escalate Conflict

In a tragic turn of events that underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian city of Belgorod was struck by Ukrainian forces, resulting in at least 18 reported fatalities, according to Russia’s emergencies ministry. The attack, labeled as one targeting civilians, has intensified the conflict that is nearing its second anniversary. This incident has drawn the attention of the international community, prompting an emergency UN Security Council meeting in New York.

Escalating Conflict and Retaliatory Strikes

Belgorod, previously untouched by the conflict, became a victim of the escalating hostilities, with the Russian defense ministry promising that these actions will not remain unpunished. In tandem, Russia has been accused of launching missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, with at least 39 lives claimed in the process. The city of Kharkiv, among others, has borne the brunt of these attacks, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighting ongoing efforts to address the aftermath.

International Response and Accusations

The international community has responded to these attacks with condemnation, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities. Amidst rising tensions, NATO has expressed solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile briefly entered its airspace. Russia, on the other hand, has accused the United States and Britain of encouraging Ukraine to undertake what it terms as terrorist actions, alleging that the Western arms supplied to Ukraine are being used for these strikes. Ukrainian officials, however, have remained silent on the Belgorod strike.

US and UK Support for Ukraine

In a show of support for Ukraine, both the US and the UK have reiterated their commitments. US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve new aid for Ukraine, while the UK has pledged to send more air-defense missiles to Kyiv. In turn, Kremlin has informed that President Vladimir Putin has been updated on the Belgorod incident, as both nations brace for potential retaliatory actions.