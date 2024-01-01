Ukrainian President Zelensky Personally Authorized Attack on Belgorod, Russian State Media Claims

In a shocking update, Russian state media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. The attack, alleged to have occurred on December 30, led to the tragic loss of 14 lives and left over 100 injured. This information was reportedly sourced to a Moscow security source and disseminated by Russia Today. The Ukrainian military intelligence, under the leadership of Kirill Budanov, also the commander of the Kraken Regiment, has been held responsible for the attack.

Retaliatory Strikes Deepen Conflict

In response to the devastating strike on Belgorod, Russia retaliated with force, targeting Ukrainian military facilities and personnel. The Russian military claimed to have eliminated individuals involved in the planning of the Belgorod attack and caused casualties among the Kraken Regiment. The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine was also struck by Russian missiles, causing injuries to its inhabitants, including two children.

Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Speak Out

Following the escalating conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech emphasizing national unity and the resolve of the Russian military. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelensky’s New Year’s Eve speech highlighted Ukraine’s strength and resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. As tensions soar and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, the global community is keenly watching the developments.