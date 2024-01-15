en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Ukrainian Air Defenses Reportedly Down Two Russian Military Aircraft

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Ukrainian Air Defenses Reportedly Down Two Russian Military Aircraft

Ukrainian air defenses are reported to have intercepted two significant Russian military aircraft: a Beriev A-50 radar early-warning plane and an Ilyushin Il-22 airborne command post. These claims, reported by Ukrainian media and attributed to government officials, are yet to be substantiated with solid evidence.

Audio Recording Sparks Speculation

An intriguing piece of evidence, however, is an audio recording released by Ukraine’s RBC Radio, allegedly capturing the Il-22’s crew requesting emergency assistance. The recording suggests the crew sought help from controllers in Anapa, a city located on the Russian side of the Sea of Azov’s southern coast. This indicates possible damage to the aircraft, further fueling the claim of its downing.

Implications for Russian Air Force

The Il-22, a four-engine propeller-driven aircraft that can carry up to 10 people, is designed for relaying radio signals and coordinating military operations on the front lines. If the claims of the Il-22 and the A-50 being downed are true, it would mark a significant blow to the Russian air force. It would be particularly damaging considering the rarity and value of these aircraft, with the Russian air force reportedly possessing just nine A-50Ms and upgraded A-50Us.

Increasing Tensions in the Sea of Azov

The Sea of Azov, where these alleged incidents occurred, has been a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The reported downing of the two aircraft on Sunday night, if confirmed, would represent another escalation in this volatile region. In the face of these events, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced new agreements on weapons production, including drones, to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and secure global support against Russian aggression.

0
Military Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
21 mins ago
North Korea's New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities
North Korea has announced the successful test-firing of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, a significant leap in its military capabilities. Solid-fuel missiles offer less warning time for detection and countermeasures, being more mobile and quicker to deploy than their liquid-fueled counterparts. This development is likely to raise eyebrows among North Korea’s neighbors and
North Korea's New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations
1 hour ago
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations
Retired U.S. General Warns of Russia's Potential Attack on Baltic States
24 mins ago
Retired U.S. General Warns of Russia's Potential Attack on Baltic States
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
56 mins ago
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
UK Pledges Record $3 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Russian Invasion
58 mins ago
UK Pledges Record $3 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Russian Invasion
Latest Headlines
World News
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
13 seconds
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
14 seconds
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
21 seconds
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
21 seconds
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
24 seconds
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
25 seconds
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
27 seconds
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
37 seconds
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
54 seconds
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
46 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app