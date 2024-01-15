Ukrainian Air Defenses Reportedly Down Two Russian Military Aircraft

Ukrainian air defenses are reported to have intercepted two significant Russian military aircraft: a Beriev A-50 radar early-warning plane and an Ilyushin Il-22 airborne command post. These claims, reported by Ukrainian media and attributed to government officials, are yet to be substantiated with solid evidence.

Audio Recording Sparks Speculation

An intriguing piece of evidence, however, is an audio recording released by Ukraine’s RBC Radio, allegedly capturing the Il-22’s crew requesting emergency assistance. The recording suggests the crew sought help from controllers in Anapa, a city located on the Russian side of the Sea of Azov’s southern coast. This indicates possible damage to the aircraft, further fueling the claim of its downing.

Implications for Russian Air Force

The Il-22, a four-engine propeller-driven aircraft that can carry up to 10 people, is designed for relaying radio signals and coordinating military operations on the front lines. If the claims of the Il-22 and the A-50 being downed are true, it would mark a significant blow to the Russian air force. It would be particularly damaging considering the rarity and value of these aircraft, with the Russian air force reportedly possessing just nine A-50Ms and upgraded A-50Us.

Increasing Tensions in the Sea of Azov

The Sea of Azov, where these alleged incidents occurred, has been a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The reported downing of the two aircraft on Sunday night, if confirmed, would represent another escalation in this volatile region. In the face of these events, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced new agreements on weapons production, including drones, to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and secure global support against Russian aggression.