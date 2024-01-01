en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Major Russian Drone Attack on New Year’s Eve

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Major Russian Drone Attack on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, Ukraine’s air defense systems triumphantly intervened against a significant drone attack by Russia, shooting down 87 of the 90 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that were released. The assault was extensive, with drones striking diverse locales, spanning from the southern region of Odesa on the Black Sea coast, to the central capital city of Kyiv, and extending to the western city of Lviv, situated near the Poland boundary.

Escalating Conflict: A Display of Aerial Might

The event marks an ongoing escalation of a conflict that started nearly two years ago, sparked by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian air defense unit reported their defensive actions on their Telegram channel, emphasizing their ability to counter the aerial threats posed by Russian forces. The drone strike and subsequent defensive efforts underscore the enduring tensions and military engagements between Russia and Ukraine, further highlighting the significant impacts on the region’s security.

Record Drone Interception: A New Year’s Eve Feat

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi confirmed that Ukraine’s air defense systems intercepted a Russian drone attack on Lviv. Furthermore, in Odesa, at least one person was reportedly killed in a Russian air attack, while Moscow accused Ukraine of shelling Donetsk and killing four people. The New Year’s Eve interception saw a ‘record’ number of Russian drones being destroyed by the air force, with 87 out of 90 enemy attack drones successfully intercepted and destroyed. The attacks came after Russia pounded Ukraine in the final days of 2023, resulting in 39 casualties.

Ukraine’s Defense and The Aftermath

The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted a record-breaking number of 87 Russian Shahed drones, coming from four different directions. The Russians also launched several missiles at various regions of Ukraine, triggering air raid sirens across the majority of the country. Despite the shock and surprise at the magnitude of the attack, Ukraine’s air defense units rallied together to repel the enemy air onslaught. Since the onset of Putin’s invasion, Ukraine has intercepted 1,709 Russian missiles and 3,095 drones. As the conflict moves into its second year, Ukraine continues to seek support from Western allies, exemplified by the UK shipping 200 missiles to bolster the country’s air defenses.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Intensified Air Assaults Escalate Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

China-Russia Alliance Pivotal in Global Affairs, Survey Reveals

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Payment Complications Lead to Sharp Decline in India's Crude Oil Imports from Russia

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Putin's Strategic Remarks Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict ...
@International Affairs · 1 hour
Putin's Strategic Remarks Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict ...
heart comment 0
Ukraine Repels Major Drone Attack amidst Escalating Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Repels Major Drone Attack amidst Escalating Conflict
Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban

By Salman Khan

Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban
Russia Urges the US to Respect its ‘Fundamental National Interests’

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Urges the US to Respect its 'Fundamental National Interests'
Ukraine Repels Record Drone Attack Amid Escalating Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Repels Record Drone Attack Amid Escalating Conflict with Russia
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
40 seconds
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
1 min
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2 mins
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
2 mins
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
3 mins
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
3 mins
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
5 mins
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
6 mins
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
46 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app