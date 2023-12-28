Ukraine’s War Economy: International Aid and the Fight for Survival

Ukraine’s Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko, announced that the country received between 38 and 42 billion in international aid over the course of 2023. The aid, primarily from the United States and the European Union, has been instrumental in covering crucial expenditures including defense against the Russian invasion, pensions, and state wages. The aid has also greatly assisted the country in supporting internal refugees.

Financial Stability Amidst War

Despite the ongoing war, which costs an estimated 120 million per day, Marchenko noted that 2023 brought more financial stability than 2022. However, the upcoming elections in both the US and the EU have raised concerns about the continuity of this crucial support.

International Tensions and Developments

In a concerning development, Russia has charged six Danish nationals for participating in the war as foreign mercenaries, with potential prison sentences of up to 15 years. In other news, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister reported that oil export revenues in 2023 should match pre-invasion levels, thanks to increased sales to China and India.

Advancements on the Battlefield

Russia also plans to deploy its latest Coalition SV self-propelled artillery units in Ukraine, which boast significant range and firing capabilities. Meanwhile, Japan is contemplating supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, a move that could potentially strain Japan-Russia relations. On the ground, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to fight in the eastern town of Maryinka, despite Russian claims of control. In the air, Ukrainian air defenses have shot down a significant number of Russian unmanned aircraft targeting front-line regions.

