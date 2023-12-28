en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Ukraine’s War Economy: International Aid and the Fight for Survival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:27 am EST
Ukraine’s War Economy: International Aid and the Fight for Survival

Ukraine’s Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko, announced that the country received between 38 and 42 billion in international aid over the course of 2023. The aid, primarily from the United States and the European Union, has been instrumental in covering crucial expenditures including defense against the Russian invasion, pensions, and state wages. The aid has also greatly assisted the country in supporting internal refugees.

Financial Stability Amidst War

Despite the ongoing war, which costs an estimated 120 million per day, Marchenko noted that 2023 brought more financial stability than 2022. However, the upcoming elections in both the US and the EU have raised concerns about the continuity of this crucial support.

(Read Also: Russian Vostok Forces Ramp Up Fagot ATGM Training Amid Geopolitical Tension)

International Tensions and Developments

In a concerning development, Russia has charged six Danish nationals for participating in the war as foreign mercenaries, with potential prison sentences of up to 15 years. In other news, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister reported that oil export revenues in 2023 should match pre-invasion levels, thanks to increased sales to China and India.

(Read Also; Putin Assures Xi Jinping of a Prolonged ‘5-Year War’ in Ukraine)

Advancements on the Battlefield

Russia also plans to deploy its latest Coalition SV self-propelled artillery units in Ukraine, which boast significant range and firing capabilities. Meanwhile, Japan is contemplating supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, a move that could potentially strain Japan-Russia relations. On the ground, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to fight in the eastern town of Maryinka, despite Russian claims of control. In the air, Ukrainian air defenses have shot down a significant number of Russian unmanned aircraft targeting front-line regions.

Read More

0
International Relations Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hints at Hamas's Capability to Prolong Confrontation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Angola's Exit from OPEP: A Game-Changer for Global Oil Markets?

By BNN Correspondents

Lavrov Accuses Declining West of Global Turmoil, Warns of 2024 Intrigues

By BNN Correspondents

Sudan's RSF Commander Ready for Peace Talks

By Israel Ojoko

Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Ten ...
@International Relations · 20 mins
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Ten ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Defense Ministry Denies PLA Navy Ignored Distress Calls, Labels Allegations ‘Completely False’

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Defense Ministry Denies PLA Navy Ignored Distress Calls, Labels Allegations 'Completely False'
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
Ukraine’s Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon?

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine's Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon?
Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
2 mins
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
4 mins
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
5 mins
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
5 mins
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
8 mins
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
12 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
13 mins
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
15 mins
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
16 mins
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
46 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app