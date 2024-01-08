en English
Military

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Agency Captures Classified Russian Defense Data

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
In an audacious act of digital warfare, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, the HUR, has successfully exfiltrated approximately 100 gigabytes (GB) of classified data from the Russian Special Technology Center. The data, estimated to be worth around $1.5 billion, includes blueprints, patents, and software related to existing and future projects of the defense company. The St. Petersburg-based company, slapped with Ukrainian and international sanctions, is notorious for manufacturing Orlan reconnaissance drones, electronic warfare systems, and other cutting-edge military technologies. The Orlan drones, a staple of Russian forces in Ukraine, are employed for adjusting artillery fire and conducting reconnaissance on Ukrainian military positions.

Collaboration Leads to Success

The HUR’s successful operation is attributed to a fruitful collaboration with patriotic elements within civil society and the media community. The seized information, far from being a mere trophy of espionage, is being utilized to reinforce Ukraine’s defense capabilities, thereby dealing a blow to Russia’s military prowess. This operation represents a remarkable accomplishment for Ukraine’s military intelligence, shifting the power dynamics in the ongoing conflict.

A String of Cyber Operations

This incident is not isolated but follows reports from December of a Ukrainian hacker group, backed by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), targeting Rosvodokanal, a Russian utility firm. The group allegedly deleted over 50 terabytes (TB) of data and gained access to another 1.5 TB. This cyber onslaught took place shortly after a significant cyberattack linked to Russia against Ukraine’s Kyivstar phone operator, leading to widespread internet and network disruptions.

Implications and Repercussions

The data breach is seen as a substantial setback to Russia’s military capabilities, while simultaneously bolstering Ukraine’s defense. The incident underscores the rising importance of cyber warfare in modern conflicts and the potential for intelligence agencies to leverage such tactics to their advantage. As digital technologies pervade every aspect of warfare, the ability to protect critical data and exploit the vulnerabilities of adversaries will continue to define the contours of geopolitical power.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

