Russia

Ukraine’s Increased Attacks Challenge Russian Naval Dominance in the Black Sea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:21 am EST
Ukraine's Increased Attacks Challenge Russian Naval Dominance in the Black Sea

The Russian Black Sea fleet, which has been based in Crimea for 240 years, is facing significant challenges due to Ukraine’s increased drone and missile attacks. These assaults have compelled Russia to reposition its ships further away to avoid damage, undermining Russia’s attempt to maintain naval dominance in the Black Sea. This development comes nearly a decade after President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea, aiming to secure the naval hub’s presence as Ukraine moved closer in relations with the United States and Europe. The strategic importance of Crimea’s naval base to Russia’s military presence in the region is now at risk as Ukraine’s attacks continue to disrupt operations.

Decisive Strikes on Russian Naval Assets

Among the major losses to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship was hit by a Russian mine, causing injuries to the crew and damage to the ship. In a more targeted assault, a Russian navy landing ship, the Novocherkassk, was completely destroyed in an explosion while docked at the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia on December 25. The destruction was claimed by the Ukrainian Air Force. This marked the third Landing Ship Tank (LST) lost by Russia since the invasion, with 15 Russian warships in total destroyed in the Black Sea and an additional 12 damaged. The Novocherkassk was reportedly carrying explosive cargo when it was hit, adding to the severity of the damage.

Implications for the Black Sea Region

The ongoing conflict and the increasing frequency of attacks by Ukraine are reshaping the militaristic landscape in the Black Sea. The use of drone and missile attacks to overcome Russian naval dominance signals a shift in the balance of power. The Black Sea, once a stronghold for Russia’s naval might, is now a contested area where Ukraine is challenging Russia’s dominance with a series of successful strikes.

Human and Economic Impact

The war’s toll is not only military but also human and economic. A civilian cargo ship on its way to pick up grain struck a Russian mine near Ukraine’s Danube ports, causing equipment and machinery failure and resulting in the vessel losing power. Two sailors were injured in the incident. This highlights the dangers faced by those exporting Ukrainian grain during the war. Furthermore, Ukraine’s military reported the killing of the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and 33 other naval officers in a recent attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, which also resulted in over 100 injuries.

