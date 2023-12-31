en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Challenges Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:26 am EST
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Challenges Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Ukraine’s strategic counteroffensive to protect its vital grain export industry is demonstrating remarkable resilience amid escalating tensions with Russia. The country has found an ingenious solution by using the Danube River to ship their cargo, turning the city of Izmail into one of Ukraine’s busiest harbors. However, this newfound importance has made it a prime target for Russian strikes, with recent missile attacks causing extensive damage to grain silos and residential areas.

Ukraine’s Maritime Corridor: A Strategic Lifeline

Despite threats of Russian attacks on the Black Sea, Ukraine has exported nearly 13 million tons of goods on approximately 400 vessels since establishing a protected maritime corridor in August. This corridor was created to ensure the safe passage of goods from Ukraine’s ports to the Bosphorus Straits after Moscow refused to agree on a new accord for cereal exports through the contested Black Sea. The success of this maritime corridor is evident by the fact that over 430 vessels have been loaded since its inception, according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Ukraine’s Seaborne Counteroffensive

The commitment of the Ukrainian forces to protecting their maritime interests is clear. In 2023, the Ukrainian military began using naval strike drones, forcing the Russian Black Sea Fleet to retreat from Ukrainian shores and abandon Sevastopol Bay. This strategic shift marked a significant victory for Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declaring that his forces had ‘reconquered the sea’.

Black Sea Conflict: Russia’s Countermeasures

In response to the escalating conflict, Russia has employed the Beriev Be-12 seaplanes for air-to-sea bombing roles in the Black Sea. These seaplanes play a critical role in countering the threat posed by Ukraine’s kamikaze drone boats and destroying sea mines. Despite these measures, the use of larger platforms to combat smaller, simpler weapons represents a disadvantageous cost-to-benefit ratio for Moscow.

In the face of these mounting challenges, Russia’s historic Black Sea Fleet, a dominant force in the region for 240 years, finds itself at a crossroads. The escalating hostilities and strategic shifts underscore the potential vulnerability of Russia’s naval assets, highlighting the changing dynamics in this volatile region.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deadly Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod: Russia Vows Retribution

By BNN Correspondents

From Moscow to Madrid: A Tale of Unrest and Activism

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Unleashes Major Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine, Escalating Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Emergency Services Respond to Shelling Incident in Belgorod, Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity ...
@Politics · 11 mins
Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity ...
heart comment 0
Unprecedented Missile Attack on Ukraine: A Look at the Escalating Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Unprecedented Missile Attack on Ukraine: A Look at the Escalating Conflict
New Year’s Eve Assault: Russian Forces Target Kharkiv with Missiles and Drones

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Assault: Russian Forces Target Kharkiv with Missiles and Drones
New Year’s Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will ‘Never Back Down’

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions

By Safak Costu

Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
4 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
4 mins
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
5 mins
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
5 mins
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
5 mins
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
6 mins
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
6 mins
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app