Ukraine’s Artillery Needs and Hopes Amid Conflict

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency (GUR), has highlighted the country’s urgent requirement for an increased supply of artillery shells and systems, including older, unused technologies. In a candid interview with Le Monde, Budanov emphasized the significance of quantity in artillery supplies, underlining that Ukraine’s defense efforts rely not just on modern technology but also on the volume of resources available.

Artillery: The Lifeline of Ukraine’s Defense

In the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, artillery plays a pivotal role. Approximately 80% of casualties are attributed to artillery fire, underscoring its importance in the conflict. Both Ukraine and Russia employ a range of artillery weapons, but Russia holds a numerical advantage. The Ukrainian military urgently requires a steady inflow of artillery ammunition and replacement barrels for worn-out artillery pieces. The US-led international coalition has been striving to fulfill Kyiv’s artillery shell demands, but stocks are dwindling, and production lines are struggling to keep pace.

Western Support

Amid concerns of a potential shortfall in Western support, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain announced a military assistance package exceeding $3 billion to Ukraine, including $255 million for military drones, long-range missiles, air defenses, and artillery ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has been rallying continued support from Western allies, urging for more aid to reinforce Ukraine’s defenses, particularly in terms of artillery shells and surface-to-air missiles. However, support has slowed, with only about 300,000 artillery shells delivered out of the promised 1 million.

Hope Amid Conflict

In a significant development, 2023 marked the first Ukrainian landings on the territory of Crimea, which has been under Russian occupation for a decade. These landings, previously perceived as impossible, have instilled hope among the Ukrainian population on the peninsula, some of whom had begun to lose faith due to the prolonged occupation. As the conflict continues, Ukraine is stepping up the construction of fortifications near Kupiansk and other areas in response to increased offensive pressure from Russia. The military has expanded defensive fortifications in the north by 63% in the last few months, aiming to minimize its own casualties and regenerate offensive combat power.