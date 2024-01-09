en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Ukraine’s Allies not Pushing for War Freeze with Russia: FM Dmytro Kuleba

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Ukraine’s Allies not Pushing for War Freeze with Russia: FM Dmytro Kuleba

In an elucidating conversation with El Pais on January 8th, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assuaged concerns that Ukraine’s allies are compelling Kyiv to initiate negotiations with Russia to suspend the ongoing war. Kuleba underscored that during discussions with Western delegations and in personal exchanges, there has been no insistence from allies for Ukraine to engage in such dialogues.

Frozen Conflict: A Misguided Approach

Addressing the concept of a frozen conflict, Kuleba argued that proponents of this strategy, who assert it serves Ukraine’s and global interests, are unwittingly assisting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and overlooking the character of contemporary Russia. Between 2014 and 2022, he pointed out, there were nearly 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia, culminating in a full-scale invasion. He stressed that Ukraine aspires for victory, not a suspended war. The Russian aggression against Ukraine, he said, is a war where one side must triumph, and the other must lose.

No Allies Advocating for Conflict Freeze

Further, Kuleba mentioned that no ally had proposed freezing the conflict, affirming that such a possibility is not under consideration. Echoing Kuleba’s sentiments, President Zelensky emphasized the necessity to bolster sanctions against Russia to prevent evasion and indicated that Ukraine is preparing new measures.

Ukraine’s Call for Western Support

Kuleba also highlighted the urgency of Western backing for Ukraine’s government in response to Russian aggression. Discussing the anticipated financial aid from the EU and the US, he accentuated the importance of defeating Russia in Ukraine for the strategic interests of European and North American countries. Expressing confidence in the arrival of the aid, he stressed the absence of a contingency plan and also mentioned ongoing efforts towards arranging a meeting between President Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán to address matters pertinent to Ukraine’s national interests.

Putin Uninterested in Frozen Conflict or Peace

Finally, Kuleba reiterated that there is no support for dialogues to freeze the conflict, and that Putin does not desire a frozen conflict or peace with Ukraine. He also touched upon the stalled EU and U.S. aid packages, as well as Ukraine’s aspiration to join the EU.

0
International Relations Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
8 mins ago
Survivors Struggle to Rebuild Three Months After Devastating Earthquake in Western Afghanistan
Three months after a devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rattled Afghanistan’s western region on October 7, 2023, survivors in the Zinda Jan district of Herat province find themselves in a grave battle to rebuild their lives. The earthquake, which caused immense loss of life and injuries, left no home standing in the epicenter. Anxiety and
Survivors Struggle to Rebuild Three Months After Devastating Earthquake in Western Afghanistan
Belize's National Seed Policy: Sowing Seeds of Transformation
1 hour ago
Belize's National Seed Policy: Sowing Seeds of Transformation
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
1 hour ago
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Contested Agreement on Fossil Fuel Transition
19 mins ago
COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Contested Agreement on Fossil Fuel Transition
Maldivian Minister's Tweet Ignites Diplomatic Row, Social Media Campaign
26 mins ago
Maldivian Minister's Tweet Ignites Diplomatic Row, Social Media Campaign
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
27 mins ago
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
27 seconds
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
34 seconds
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
38 seconds
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
57 seconds
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
2 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
2 mins
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
2 mins
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
2 mins
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
2 mins
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
38 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app