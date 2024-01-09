Ukraine’s Allies not Pushing for War Freeze with Russia: FM Dmytro Kuleba

In an elucidating conversation with El Pais on January 8th, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assuaged concerns that Ukraine’s allies are compelling Kyiv to initiate negotiations with Russia to suspend the ongoing war. Kuleba underscored that during discussions with Western delegations and in personal exchanges, there has been no insistence from allies for Ukraine to engage in such dialogues.

Frozen Conflict: A Misguided Approach

Addressing the concept of a frozen conflict, Kuleba argued that proponents of this strategy, who assert it serves Ukraine’s and global interests, are unwittingly assisting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and overlooking the character of contemporary Russia. Between 2014 and 2022, he pointed out, there were nearly 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia, culminating in a full-scale invasion. He stressed that Ukraine aspires for victory, not a suspended war. The Russian aggression against Ukraine, he said, is a war where one side must triumph, and the other must lose.

No Allies Advocating for Conflict Freeze

Further, Kuleba mentioned that no ally had proposed freezing the conflict, affirming that such a possibility is not under consideration. Echoing Kuleba’s sentiments, President Zelensky emphasized the necessity to bolster sanctions against Russia to prevent evasion and indicated that Ukraine is preparing new measures.

Ukraine’s Call for Western Support

Kuleba also highlighted the urgency of Western backing for Ukraine’s government in response to Russian aggression. Discussing the anticipated financial aid from the EU and the US, he accentuated the importance of defeating Russia in Ukraine for the strategic interests of European and North American countries. Expressing confidence in the arrival of the aid, he stressed the absence of a contingency plan and also mentioned ongoing efforts towards arranging a meeting between President Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán to address matters pertinent to Ukraine’s national interests.

Putin Uninterested in Frozen Conflict or Peace

Finally, Kuleba reiterated that there is no support for dialogues to freeze the conflict, and that Putin does not desire a frozen conflict or peace with Ukraine. He also touched upon the stalled EU and U.S. aid packages, as well as Ukraine’s aspiration to join the EU.