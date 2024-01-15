en English
Military

Ukraine’s Air Force Strikes a Significant Blow to Russian Military Operations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Ukraine's Air Force Strikes a Significant Blow to Russian Military Operations

Ukraine’s air force has reportedly dealt a significant blow to the Russian military by shooting down two crucial aircraft, a Beriev A-50 early warning and control plane, and an Il-22 command center aircraft. This development was announced by Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, marking a significant shift in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, which has thus far been characterized by trench and artillery warfare.

The Ukrainian Achievement

The details surrounding the downing of the Russian aircraft remain undisclosed. However, it is known that Ukraine has access to advanced air defense systems, courtesy of its Western allies. This latest victory was marked by a social media post that showed airplane tracker footage with two targets disappearing over the Azov Sea. The A-50 and the Il-22 are integral to Russian military operations, providing crucial radar capabilities and serving as an airborne command post respectively. The loss of these aircraft represents a significant setback for Russian forces.

The Russian Response

While there has been no official response from Moscow, Russian war bloggers have suggested that the planes were hit by friendly fire. However, they have presented no evidence to support their claims. The loss of the A-50, which is significant for its radar capabilities capable of spotting air targets at distances of up to 650 kilometers, and the Il-22, which serves as an airborne command post, would be a substantial setback for Russian military operations.

International Implications

As Ukraine continues to make impressive use of its advanced weapons, it simultaneously seeks support from the West. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Swiss President Viola Amherd and attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. These engagements aim to maintain global attention on the conflict. Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly reaching out to North Korea for military supplies, as Ukraine boosts its domestic military manufacturing capabilities. The U.N. has called for $4.2 billion in aid to assist those affected by the war in Ukraine, highlighting the international repercussions of this conflict.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

