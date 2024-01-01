en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Ukraine’s Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Ukraine’s Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile

In a significant demonstration of defense capabilities, Ukraine’s air defenses scored a major success on January 1st at 5:44 p.m. local time by intercepting and destroying a Russian X-59 guided missile over the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The event, reported by the East Air Command, reflects the ongoing military actions as Ukraine continues to defend its airspace against Russian aggression.

The X-59 High-Precision Weapon

The X-59 missile is known for its high precision. The successful interception of such a weapon showcases the abilities and readiness of Ukraine’s air defense forces. This development is a crucial part of the broader conflict between Ukraine and Russia, characterized by a variety of military engagements, including aerial battles and missile strikes. By destroying the missile, Ukraine’s defenders prevented potential damage and casualties that its impact could have caused, underlining the vital role of air defense systems in the current conflict.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Capabilities

According to Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Commander of the Air Force, Ukrainian defenders intercepted 1,709 different enemy missiles, including 1,360 Kh-101/555/55 missiles, 397 Kalibr missiles, 62 Iskander-K missiles, and 3,095 Shahed-136/131 combat drones. Currently, Ukraine’s air defenses can intercept about 85% of enemy air assault weapons. The country received the first Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in early 2023 and has since destroyed 15 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missiles and dozens of enemy ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian Military Successes

The Ukrainian military has completed several brilliant operations, downing 329 enemy aircraft and 324 helicopters since the Russian invasion started. They have also completed more than 16,000 flights, destroyed several Russian vessels, and struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. In 2024, Ukraine will receive Western aircraft, more aerial bombs, and missiles from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to strengthen their fight against the enemy.

On the other side, Russian air defense systems intercepted 14 HIMARS and Olkha shells and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian forces have destroyed 564 aircraft, 263 helicopters, 10,272 unmanned aerial vehicles, 445 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,412 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,194 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 7,578 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 16,905 units of special military vehicles.

0
Military Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel Announces Troop Withdrawal from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Over 1,100 Migrants Intercepted by Moroccan Army on New Year's Eve

By Ayesha Mumtaz

1st Guards Tank Army Assault Units Complete Rigorous Combat Training

By Rizwan Shah

Drone Debris Damages Property in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast

By Rizwan Shah

Israel Kicks Off 2024 Under Rocket Fire; Significant Troop Withdrawal ...
@Israel · 1 hour
Israel Kicks Off 2024 Under Rocket Fire; Significant Troop Withdrawal ...
heart comment 0
Zelenskyy Emphasizes Need for Stronger Ukrainian Air Defense Amid Russian Attacks

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zelenskyy Emphasizes Need for Stronger Ukrainian Air Defense Amid Russian Attacks
IDF Uncovers and Destroys Secret Hamas Hideout in Gaza City

By BNN Correspondents

IDF Uncovers and Destroys Secret Hamas Hideout in Gaza City
Putin Visits Military Hospital, Assuring Care for Wounded Soldiers Amid Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Visits Military Hospital, Assuring Care for Wounded Soldiers Amid Ukraine Conflict
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year's Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game
1 min
Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year's Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
1 min
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
2 mins
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
3 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
3 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond
4 mins
Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
5 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
5 mins
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
6 mins
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
3 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
9 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
14 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
14 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
31 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
33 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
38 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
46 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app