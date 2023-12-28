en English
Military

Ukraine’s Air Defence Systems Prove Effective Against Russia-Deployed Drones

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
Ukraine’s Air Defence Systems Prove Effective Against Russia-Deployed Drones

In a recent overnight operation, Ukraine’s air defence systems were put to their most rigorous test yet. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted and shot down seven out of eight Shahed drones launched by Russia. This high success rate underscores the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defence capabilities as they continue to face escalating hostilities with Russia.

Rapid Response to Aerial Threats

The Shahed drones, of Iranian origin, have been increasingly utilized in the ongoing conflict. Their presence marks a shift in the tactics and resources deployed in the warfare. The interception of these drones is a significant defensive move for Ukraine, as it strives to safeguard its airspace and counter the mounting threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Defence Amidst Escalation

The incident underlines the escalating tension in the region, as well as the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in responding to new forms of aggression from Russia. The drones were launched from Balaklava in temporarily occupied Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Krasnodar Oblast of Russia. As per the Ukrainian Air Forces and Defense Forces, the attack was countered by tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups in eight regions.

Shift in Warfare Tactics

While traditional warfare relied heavily on ground forces, the usage of drones and other unmanned systems indicates a shift towards more technologically advanced forms of conflict. This change not only presents new challenges for Ukraine but also underscores the nation’s agility and preparedness to adapt and respond effectively to these evolving threats. With an interception rate of nearly 85 percent, as claimed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine’s air defences have demonstrated their capacity to neutralize this new form of threat.

As the conflict continues, the international community watches closely. The successful interception of these drones signifies a ray of hope amidst the unsettling circumstances. It is a testament to Ukraine’s resilience and preparedness as it stands firm in the face of increasingly complex aggression.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

