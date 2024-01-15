en English
Russia

Ukraine Shoots Down Two Russian Spy Aircraft: A Blow to Kremlin’s Air Power

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
In an escalating conflict where information is the key to strategic decisions, Ukraine has successfully intercepted and shot down two Russian spy aircraft in the south-east region of the country. The downing of these planes signifies Ukraine’s resilience and capacity to defend its airspace against Russian reconnaissance efforts, highlighting the ongoing intelligence war as both sides vie for critical information on each other’s military positions and maneuvers.

A Blow to Russian Air Power

The Ukrainian air force has reportedly shot down a Russian Beriev A-50 early warning and control plane and an Il-22 command center aircraft. Described as a significant blow to the Kremlin’s forces by Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, the A-50 is an early warning and control aircraft equipped with a large radar capable of spotting air targets at distances of up to 650 kilometers. Conversely, the Il-22 serves as an airborne command post, intended to oversee military operations and relay radio signals to the front-line troops.

Denial and Confirmation

While Russian officials have denied the attacks, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that Russia likely had six operational A-50s in service, each costing hundreds of millions of dollars to build. The loss of an A-50 would indeed be significant, as per air war specialist Justin Bronk, who described it as highly operationally significant and embarrassing for Russia’s air force.

Ukrainian Resistance Amid Conflict

This incident is seen as a small victory for Ukraine amid ongoing challenges. The Ukrainian defence ministry valued the A-50 aircraft at $330 million. The think tank IISS reported in 2021 that Russia had nine A-50 aircraft in operation, including four modernised A-50U planes, indicating the loss of these aircraft as a significant setback for Russian air power. The successful interception of these planes by Ukraine demonstrates its ability to effectively deploy the advanced weapons it has received from its Western supporters, thereby bolstering its defence against Russian aggression.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

