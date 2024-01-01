en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Ukraine-Russia Conflict Intensifies as 2024 Begins

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Ukraine-Russia Conflict Intensifies as 2024 Begins

The first day of 2024 marked the beginning of a significant escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with a series of strikes and counterstrikes from both sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a defiant New Year’s address, promised a robust response to Russian aggression and pledged to intensify Ukraine’s efforts in the coming year.

Ukraine: A Year of Intensification

In his address, Zelensky hinted at a substantial increase in domestically produced weaponry, forecasting the addition of at least a million drones and F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s arsenal. These additions aim to demonstrate Ukraine’s determination in the face of adversity. Despite receiving considerable military support from the West, Ukraine has struggled to make significant advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

(Read Also: Ukraine Strikes Russian Territory; Deadly Surge in Israel-Hamas Conflict)

Frontline Challenges

Russian forces have captured key areas such as the town of Marinka and are making advances in Kupiansk. The mounting pressure along the frontlines has posed significant challenges to Ukraine. This, combined with political and diplomatic difficulties in securing aid, has added to Ukraine’s tribulations.

(Read Also: Russian Military Strike Damages Ukraine’s Infrastructure, Threatens Global Food Supply)

Continued Conflict and Casualties

Meanwhile, Russia continues its assaults unabated. A missile attack in Kharkiv resulted in 28 civilian injuries, while the city of Belgorod reported 14 deaths and 108 injuries due to a Ukrainian strike. The Russian-installed head of Donetsk reported casualties from shelling, and the cities of Odesa and Lviv have also been targeted. Despite the intensifying conflict, the UK has pledged continued support to Ukraine, including additional air-defense missiles.

On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin, in his New Year’s Eve speech, avoided directly addressing the conflict. Instead, he called for unity and praised Russian soldiers for their fight for ‘truth and justice’. As the war enters its third year, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how this conflict will shape global geopolitics in 2024.

Read More

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russian Emergencies Ministry Denies Tsunami-Related Evacuations on Sakhalin Island

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Assault: Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv, Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict

By Safak Costu

Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthq ...
@Disaster · 1 hour
Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthq ...
heart comment 0
India’s Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions
Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Earthquake Off Japanese Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Earthquake Off Japanese Coast
Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia’s Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia's Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event
Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
9 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
11 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
13 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
14 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
14 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
20 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
20 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
21 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
22 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app