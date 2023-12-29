en English
Russia

Ukraine Reports ‘Record Number’ of Russian Missile Strikes: 16 Dead, 97 Injured

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:36 am EST
Ukraine Reports ‘Record Number’ of Russian Missile Strikes: 16 Dead, 97 Injured

In a record-breaking escalation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the latter’s prosecutor’s office has reported a significant surge in Russian missile strikes, resulting in 16 fatalities and 97 injuries. This surge in violence, causing substantial damage and civilian casualties, is seen as a potential indicator of increasing hostilities.

Unprecedented Aerial Assault

Russian forces launched a staggering 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, accounting for the highest number of attacks in a single day since the conflict’s onset. The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept 87 of these missiles and 27 drones, but the remaining attacks wreaked havoc in various regions across the country. Civilian buildings, including a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, and schools, were among the structures significantly damaged in the strikes. The attacks hit six cities, causing widespread deaths and damage.

International Response

The international community is closely monitoring this alarming situation, which stands to have severe humanitarian and geopolitical implications. There are growing concerns over the intensifying military actions and the potential for an escalated conflict. The United States recently released the last remaining package of weapons for Ukraine. However, it now faces opposition from right-wing Republicans in securing additional aid. The European Union also faces obstacles, with Hungary blocking a 50 billion euro aid package.

A Plea for More Support

Ukrainian authorities are conducting investigations into the attacks, while also calling for more air defenses from Western allies. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has been vocal about urging the West for increased support to defend his country against the ongoing Russian aggression. He stated that Russia used almost every type of weapon in its arsenal in the recent attacks. He also thanked the US for releasing the last remaining package of weapons for Ukraine.

The relentless conflict continues to impact the lives of many Ukrainians, with the recent surge in missile strikes serving as a stark reminder of the dire situation. As investigations continue and the international community seeks to find diplomatic solutions, the world watches with bated breath.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

