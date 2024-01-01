en English
Military

Ukraine Repels Major Drone Attack amidst Escalating Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Ukraine Repels Major Drone Attack amidst Escalating Conflict

On a chilling New Year’s Eve, Ukraine’s air defense unit thwarted a potent drone attack by shooting down 87 out of 90 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles. The drones targeted an extensive range of regions across Ukraine, including southern Odesa on the Black Sea, the central capital of Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv, which sits near the Polish border. This drone strike followed a weekend of what is reported as Russia’s heaviest missile bombardment, leading to at least 30 casualties in Ukraine. These intensifying Russian attacks are believed to be in retaliation for Ukraine’s earlier destruction of the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia, Crimea.

The Unprecedented Drone Attack

The attack involved a record-breaking number of 90 Shahed-type drones, launched from various locations. An array of missiles were also fired at the Kharkiv region and from the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Ukrainian air defense units worked tirelessly across the country to repel the enemy air attack, destroying 87 out of the 90 attack drones.

Escalation of Conflicts

Both Russia and Ukraine have escalated their attacks in recent days, with an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the city of Belgorod causing 24 casualties. The western city of Lviv near the Polish border was also targeted, damaging a university and a museum. Moscow accused Ukraine of shelling the city of Donetsk, leading to the death of four people, while Ukrainian officials reported at least one casualty in a Russian air attack on Odesa.

The Aftermath and Global Response

In retaliation, Russian attacks wounded 28 people in Kharkiv, causing damage to several buildings. A British journalist and a German TV crew were among the wounded. In Donetsk and Odesa, five people were killed and at least 13 wounded in Russian attacks. The UN Security Council called for an emergency meeting on the issue, highlighting the global concern over the intensifying conflict. On New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called attention to Ukraine’s resilience and strength in the face of war, while Russian President Putin remained silent about the conflict in his New Year’s address.

Since September 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated around 3,000 out of approximately 3,800 drones launched by Russia, illustrating their preparedness and determination. The recent escalation in Russian missile and drone attacks has put the Ukrainian Air Force on high alert since the beginning of 2023. As the conflict continues to cause casualties on both sides, it remains a disturbing global concern.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

