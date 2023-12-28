Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack

Ukraine’s air defence system successfully intercepted seven out of eight Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight, marking a significant achievement in countering Russia’s aerial assault. Shahed drones, Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have been increasingly employed by Russian forces in their military operations against Ukraine. This event underscores the constant warfare tactics employed in the region and the resilience of Ukrainian defence forces against persistent aerial threats.

The Aerial Assault

The overnight aerial barrage resulted in at least five civilians killed and power knocked out in most of the southern city of Kherson. The attack also targeted residential areas and a mall, leaving around 70% of households in Kherson without electricity. Meanwhile, in Odesa, two people were killed and three wounded in the drone assault. Ukrainian troops retreated to the northern outskirts of the city of Marinka, captured by Russian forces. Yet, amidst the chaos, Ukraine’s air force reported the interception of 32 out of the 46 Shahed drones that Russia fired overnight, marking a significant victory in the ongoing conflict.

The Drone Threat

The Shahed drones, supplied by Iran and used by Russian forces against Ukraine, pose a significant threat. These Iranian-made UAVs have been increasingly used in the ongoing conflict, highlighting a shift towards unconventional warfare. Despite the casualties and destruction caused by these drones, Ukraine’s successful interception of the majority highlights the effectiveness of its air defence systems. However, the continual deployment of these drones by Russia paints a grim picture of the persistent threats Ukraine faces.

The International Response

The United States has expressed concerns over Iran’s involvement, stating that Iran intends to build a drone manufacturing facility inside Russia, which could become operational next year. This partnership, seen as harmful to Ukraine, Iran’s neighbours, and the international community, has led to the U.S. and its allies imposing sanctions on the actors involved in the transfer of Iranian military equipment to Russia for use in Ukraine. The U.S. government has also issued a new advisory to help businesses and other governments understand the risks posed by Iranian drones. Nevertheless, the continual warfare and the successful interception of the Shahed drones underscore the resilience of Ukraine’s defence forces and the ongoing struggle for peace in the region.