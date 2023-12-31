en English
Military

Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims Amid Ongoing Hostilities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:59 am EST
Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims Amid Ongoing Hostilities

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine’s military has rebuffed allegations from the Russian Defense Ministry surrounding the killing of Ukrainian intelligence officers in an attack on Kharkiv. The spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence declared these Russian allegations as baseless, branding them as ‘the latest nonsense.’

The Battle of Narratives

Both Ukraine and Russia have been engaged in a war of narratives parallel to their ground and strategic battles. Each side frequently releases statements, often refuted by the other. The veracity behind such claims is arduous to establish, as independent verification remains challenging amidst active conflict. This counter-information warfare is a significant facet of the ongoing hostilities.

The Kharkiv Conundrum

The situation in Kharkiv remains tense, being a focal point of the military confrontation since Russia initiated its military operation in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its missile strike targeted and killed members of Ukraine’s Chief Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and Armed Forces in a Kharkiv hotel. However, Ukraine has firmly denied these claims, stating that no GUR personnel were harmed in the missile strikes. The assertions that the attacks wounded 26 people, including children, have been made by Ukrainian officials.

The Belgorod Backlash

Ukraine also countered Russian claims of them shelling Belgorod, which is a Russian city. The number of people reported killed by a Ukrainian strike in Belgorod has risen to 14, with 108 injured. Russia’s Ministry of Defence has hinted at retaliation over Ukraine’s alleged shelling of Belgorod, further escalating the situation. Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has been briefed about the Ukrainian strike on Belgorod that reportedly killed at least 10 people.

Ukraine continues to brace for further attacks, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizing the need for Ukraine to maintain its potential to achieve its goals, despite political changes. The Ukrainian Defense reported significant losses for the enemy from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2023, stating that Russia has lost 359,230 personnel, along with various tanks, armored combat vehicles, drones, and military jets.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

