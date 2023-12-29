en English
Military

Ukraine Challenges Russia’s Naval Dominance in the Black Sea

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:28 am EST
Ukraine Challenges Russia’s Naval Dominance in the Black Sea

In a bold, strategic shift, Ukraine is challenging Russia’s naval dominance in the Black Sea region with escalated use of drone and missile strikes. The Russian Navy, which has anchored its Black Sea fleet in Crimea for 240 years, is facing intense pressure as Ukrainian attacks cause significant losses, including the destruction of the Novocherkassk large landing ship and other vessels. This shift in the balance of power could have profound implications for the geopolitical landscape.

Challenging Naval Supremacy

Ukrainian military is set to receive F-16 fighter jets from the US, enhancing their defensive and offensive capabilities. The recent assaults are threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal of securing the naval base in Crimea, a move he made nearly a decade ago as Ukraine drew closer to the US and Europe. The Ukrainian strikes, including the sinking of the Moskva cruiser and the destruction of the Minsk and Rostov-on-Don in missile attacks, have resulted in at least 20 Russian vessels lost since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Strategic Shift in the Black Sea

The changing dynamics in the Black Sea region highlight Ukraine’s strategic offensive capabilities. The destruction of a Russian navy landing ship and a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship signal a noticeable shift in control over the Black Sea region. Despite Ukraine’s lack of warships, its effective use of missiles and unmanned maritime drones has made a significant impact. The maritime success of Ukraine has also contributed to the lifting of the Kremlin’s blockade on Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

Russian Fleet’s Vulnerability Exposed

The vulnerability of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea, despite substantial defense investments post the 2014 annexation, has been alarmingly exposed. Forced to reposition its ships further from harm’s way, Russia’s plans to build a naval base in Georgia’s separatist region of Abkhazia are underway but will take years to complete. Satellite images suggest a move away from Sevastopol after attacks, although Russia has not disclosed the current location of its Black Sea fleet. With the help of British and French cruise missiles, Ukraine is managing to evade Russian air defenses and conduct precise strikes, further putting pressure on Russia’s naval stronghold.

As the naval pressure intensifies, the world is watching. The shift in the balance of power in the Black Sea region, instigated by Ukraine’s intensified attacks, signals a potential change in the regional power balance. It underscores the impact of strategic offensive capabilities and the resilience of nations in the face of longstanding dominance.

0
Military Russia Ukraine
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

