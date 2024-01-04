en English
International Relations

Ukraine and Russia Conduct Largest POW Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 4, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Ukraine and Russia Conduct Largest POW Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a milestone move, Ukraine and Russia have carried out their largest prisoner of war (POW) exchange to date, releasing over 200 individuals each. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), known for its diplomatic ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, was instrumental in mediating this critical exchange, which had been the first in nearly five months.

Mediation by UAE Fosters Largest POW Exchange

The exchange involved Ukraine handing over 248 military personnel and Russia releasing 230 individuals, including 224 soldiers and six civilians. This stark number marks the greatest documented swap since the onset of the conflict in February 2022. The UAE’s foreign ministry underscored its pivotal role in this successful exchange, attributing it to the strong relations it maintains with both conflicting nations.

Returnees Celebrate Homecoming Amid Ongoing Conflict

Official videos released by Ukrainian authorities depict the returnees expressing joy and singing the national anthem on their arrival home. A similar sentiment of relief and jubilation was captured in a video from the Russian Ministry of Defence, showing their returning prisoners arriving in Belgorod. Despite the war’s continuation, which has lasted 22 grueling months without a resolution, Ukraine and Russia have been able to conduct several prisoner swaps. However, the frequency of these exchanges saw a decrease in 2023.

‘Great Day for Ukraine’: Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded the exchange, labeling it a ‘great day for Ukraine.’ He emphasized the strategic importance of capturing more Russian soldiers to enable future swaps. Both nations have started providing medical checks and treatment for the returnees, ensuring they are adequately cared for after their captivity. Notably, the swap included defenders from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a significant site that fell to Russian forces in May 2022.

Humanitarian Efforts Amid War

Despite the lack of progress in terminating the war, this exchange underscores the continued efforts to address its humanitarian aspects. Both Ukraine and Russia have shown a commitment to ensuring the safe return of their captured personnel, albeit through a process of mutual exchange. The frequency and scale of these exchanges suggest a recognition of their importance in alleviating the human cost of the ongoing conflict, even as the war itself remains unresolved.

International Relations Russia Ukraine
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

