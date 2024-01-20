Twix's Tragedy: Cat's Death on Russian Train Sparks Outrage and Prompts Policy Change

In a deeply unfortunate turn of events, Russia's state-owned rail giant, RZhD, has issued an apology in the wake of the tragic demise of a cat named Twix. This incident has brought into sharp focus the issue of animal welfare on trains and prompted a significant change in regulations.

Death of Twix Sparks Outrage

On January 11, Twix, a ginger-and-white cat, was mistakenly identified as a stray and subsequently thrown off a train by a conductor in the city of Kirov. The incident unfolded as Twix escaped from its travel crate, causing the conductor to misidentify it as a stray.

Footage of the incident, which showed Twix being heartlessly ejected into the snow, sparked a public outcry. Despite efforts by hundreds of volunteers who braved temperatures as low as -30C, Twix was found dead of an animal bite and frostbite.

A Call for Accountability

The incident has elicited a massive response from the public. Over 56,000 individuals have signed a petition demanding a criminal investigation against the conductor. In addition, nearly 180,000 people have called for her dismissal. The identity of the conductor at the center of the controversy remains undisclosed.

One of Twix's owners has expressed their intention to seek legal recourse, bringing further spotlight on the incident. The story has commanded significant attention, with thousands following the updates through a dedicated social media channel.

RZhD Announces Changes to Regulations

In response to the public backlash, RZhD has announced changes to its regulations. According to the new rules, conductors will no longer remove animals from trains. Instead, they will be required to hand them over to railway station employees who will then contact animal protection groups. This course correction by RZhD represents a significant step towards improving animal welfare on trains.

The tragic death of Twix has brought about a tangible change in the approach towards animal safety on Russian trains. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of treating all life with respect and compassion. The public outcry and subsequent policy change also underscore the power of collective action in initiating meaningful change.