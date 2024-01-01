en English
Disaster

Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthquake

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
In the wake of a substantial earthquake in central Japan, Russia has declared a tsunami warning in its far-eastern cities, including Vladivostok and Nakhodka. The seismic activity, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, has prompted tsunami advisories across Japan and Russia’s Sakhalin island. The tremor led to a tsunami about one meter high, impacting parts of Japan’s west coast along the Sea of Japan, resulting in power outages in over 36,000 homes in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami Threat Warning in Vladivostok

The city administration of Vladivostok, in response to the potential tsunami threat, has urged residents to prepare for possible future quakes and advised those in coastal areas to evacuate or seek higher ground. This warning serves as a protective measure, indicating credible information suggesting a tsunami could impact the area. The specifics regarding the cause, predicted arrival, and size of the tsunami have not been detailed in the initial statements.

Emergency Services on High Alert

Emergency services are expected to be on high alert, and measures to safeguard residents and mitigate potential damage are in effect. The mayoral offices of the threatened cities have been directed to prioritize the safety of their residents. This tsunami threat comes amid Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, which have heavily influenced end-of-year celebrations, with fireworks displays and concerts, including those in Vladivostok, being cancelled.

Further Updates Awaited

Further details and specific instructions for the residents of Vladivostok and Nakhodka are anticipated as the situation develops. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority has confirmed no irregularities at any nuclear power plants following the earthquake. As the world watches, the citizens of these cities brace themselves for what may come, demonstrating resilience in the face of potential disaster.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

