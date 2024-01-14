TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty

The TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’, a modernized incarnation of the original TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system, has reportedly been placed on combat duty. This development signifies a readiness to utilize this formidable weapon in military operations, reflecting contemporary defense strategies and potential escalations in regional or global conflicts.

The TOS-1A: A Deadly Force on the Battlefield

Developed in the Soviet Union and later adopted by the Russian Federation, the TOS-1A is designed to defeat enemy personnel in fortifications, in open country, and in lightly armored vehicles and transport. The system is capable of launching thermobaric rockets that create a high-temperature explosion and partial vacuum. This combination is devastating against its targets, offering both a tactical advantage and a showcase of firepower on the battlefield.

Deployment in Combat Duty

Reports suggest the TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ has been used in combat duty by the Russian Defence Ministry during special military operations. These reports include images of the crews in action, highlighting the practical application of this heavy flamethrower system. This move indicates not only the operational readiness of the TOS-1A but also its potential as a tool in escalating military conflicts.

Enhanced Protection for the TOS-1A

Omsktransmash, a Russian company, has obtained a patent to boost the protection of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok against FPV drones and anti-tank weapons. The upgrade entails the addition of vertical bulwarks with reactive armor to the sides of the TOS-1A, akin to the protection used in Russian tanks. However, the actual effectiveness of this additional protection is up for debate, particularly against the increased range of fire from the latest type of rocket for TOS-1A.