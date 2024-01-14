en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty

The TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’, a modernized incarnation of the original TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system, has reportedly been placed on combat duty. This development signifies a readiness to utilize this formidable weapon in military operations, reflecting contemporary defense strategies and potential escalations in regional or global conflicts.

The TOS-1A: A Deadly Force on the Battlefield

Developed in the Soviet Union and later adopted by the Russian Federation, the TOS-1A is designed to defeat enemy personnel in fortifications, in open country, and in lightly armored vehicles and transport. The system is capable of launching thermobaric rockets that create a high-temperature explosion and partial vacuum. This combination is devastating against its targets, offering both a tactical advantage and a showcase of firepower on the battlefield.

Deployment in Combat Duty

Reports suggest the TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ has been used in combat duty by the Russian Defence Ministry during special military operations. These reports include images of the crews in action, highlighting the practical application of this heavy flamethrower system. This move indicates not only the operational readiness of the TOS-1A but also its potential as a tool in escalating military conflicts.

Enhanced Protection for the TOS-1A

Omsktransmash, a Russian company, has obtained a patent to boost the protection of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok against FPV drones and anti-tank weapons. The upgrade entails the addition of vertical bulwarks with reactive armor to the sides of the TOS-1A, akin to the protection used in Russian tanks. However, the actual effectiveness of this additional protection is up for debate, particularly against the increased range of fire from the latest type of rocket for TOS-1A.

0
Military Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
42 mins ago
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
Conducted in the heart of Nashik, Maharashtra, the Indian Army’s ‘Exercise Topchi’ offered a vivid spectacle of integrated firepower and surveillance assets. This display of military might showcased an array of guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets, underscoring the combat readiness and artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. The event, led by Lt Gen
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
Houthi Fighters Use Israeli, US Flags as Targets in Military Drills
1 hour ago
Houthi Fighters Use Israeli, US Flags as Targets in Military Drills
Global Conflicts in 2024: The Looming Threat of Nuclear Escalation
1 hour ago
Global Conflicts in 2024: The Looming Threat of Nuclear Escalation
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
1 hour ago
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
Nigerian Air Chief Affirms Military's Commitness to National Security
1 hour ago
Nigerian Air Chief Affirms Military's Commitness to National Security
Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military
1 hour ago
Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
45 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
45 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
46 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
47 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
47 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
47 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
47 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
47 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
48 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app