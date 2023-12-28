en English
Human Rights

The Stolen Childhood: Ukraine’s Youngest Victims of War

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:45 am EST
The Stolen Childhood: Ukraine’s Youngest Victims of War

In the midst of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, a deeply disturbing strategy has come to light: Russia’s forced separation of Ukrainian children from their families. Thousands of young Ukrainians, such as 13-year-old Oleksandr Radchuk, have become the most tragic victims of the conflict, displaced from their homes and manipulated into a system designed to turn them against their homeland.

Forced Transfers and Deception

Under the guise of rescue from war zones, Russian authorities have forcibly transferred over 19,000 children to Russia or territories under Russian control. These children, some of whom were deceived into thinking they were going to summer camps, others threatened with orphanages, and more lured with promises of apartments and money, have been wounded, orphaned, or left alone after their parents were detained.

Returning Home: A Herculean Task

Despite the enormity of the situation, organizations like Save Ukraine and SOS Children’s Villages Ukraine have tirelessly worked to locate and return these children to their families. Their efforts have so far resulted in the return of 387 children. However, the testimonies of these children, coupled with evidence from Ukrainian and international human rights groups, have painted a bleak picture of Russia’s systematic effort to assimilate Ukrainian children.

Legal Implications and International Response

The alarming revelation of this strategy has sparked international outrage. The forcible transfer of children, according to the Geneva Convention, can constitute an act of genocide. In response, the International Criminal Court issued a sealed arrest warrant for war crimes in March against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. Yet, Russian officials continue to tout the transfer of children as humanitarian assistance.

The Lasting Impact

For the children who have returned from Russia, the trauma endures. The war has not only displaced them but also robbed them of access to education, healthcare, and protection services. As the conflict continues, these children serve as a stark reminder of the lasting impact of war – an impact that extends far beyond the battlefield and into the very heart of society.

Human Rights Russia
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

