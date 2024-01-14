en English
Azerbaijan

The Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Process: An Analytical Perspective

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
The Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Process: An Analytical Perspective

Eugene Chausovsky, an esteemed consultant with the Analytical Development department and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Newlines Institute, recently shed light on the ongoing developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. While acknowledging the resumption of the OSCE Minsk Group negotiations and the Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue as positive, Chausovsky expressed skepticism regarding any significant changes in the Minsk process.

First Meeting Post 2020 Artsakh War: A Positive Sign

The first meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers since the 2020 Artsakh War has been taken as a testament to both parties’ willingness to negotiate. Yet, Chausovsky’s doubts about the Minsk Group’s effectiveness in facilitating genuine progress persist. He pointed out the prevailing disagreements among the Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, especially between Russia and the Western co-chairs, the United States and France.

Disagreements Among Co-Chair Countries

While the Western co-chairs have been advocating for substantive negotiations within the Minsk Group to clarify the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia has prioritized the implementation of trilateral statements made with Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, Russia’s recent support for reactivating the work of the Co-Chairs could be attributed to the region’s instability and recent ceasefire violations.

Azerbaijan’s Ambiguous Approach to Negotiations

Alexander Skakov, a Russian political scientist, commented on Azerbaijan’s seemingly contradictory stance towards negotiations. Despite appearing willing to negotiate, this may not necessarily translate into actual negotiations.

Meanwhile, tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to escalate as dozens of Armenian activists were detained for attempting to block a Russian military base in Gyumri. The activists accused Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh of collusion with Azerbaijan and Turkey, demanding their replacement with an international force.

As the blockade disrupts supplies and causes a shortage of food and essential goods affecting over a thousand ethnic Armenian residents, the Russian Ministry of Defense is holding talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia about the resumption of full traffic along the Lachin Corridor.

Amidst the rising tensions and humanitarian crisis, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan has urged for the immediate reopening of Nagorno-Karabakh’s land link with Armenia, blocked by Azerbaijan for the past month. The Nagorno-Karabakh peace process remains in a stalemate, with Azerbaijani President Aliyev reiterating his position on border delineation and justifying attacks on Armenia, while the Armenian Prime Minister has announced the country’s decision not to host military exercises for the CSTO alliance.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

