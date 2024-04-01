Telegram Launches Business Features & Ad-Revenue Sharing, Aiming to Outpace Meta's WhatsApp

Telegram, the popular messaging app, has officially unveiled its latest venture, 'Telegram Business,' targeting a significant expansion into the business communication sphere. This strategic move introduces a suite of features tailored for businesses, including a customized start page, business hours, preset replies, and more, alongside a lucrative ad-revenue sharing model. Launched after Pavel Durov's announcement of hitting over 900 million users, Telegram sets its sights on profitability by 2025, with Telegram Business playing a critical role in this ambition.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Business Communication

With Telegram Business, companies can now leverage automated tools to enhance customer interaction without the need for coding knowledge. Features such as opening hours display, customized greeting messages, and 'quick replies' for efficient customer service are designed to streamline business operations. Furthermore, businesses can categorize chats using colored labels, creating an organized environment for managing customer interactions. This suite of tools positions Telegram as a formidable competitor against Meta's WhatsApp, offering businesses an alternative platform for their communication needs.

Monetization and Market Competition

Advertisment

Telegram's monetization strategy involves its Premium subscription service, priced at $4.99 per month, which is essential for accessing the Telegram Business features. This requirement could significantly boost Premium subscribers, further evidenced by the rapid growth to 5 million subscribers as of January 2024. Additionally, the introduction of ad-revenue sharing for public channels with at least 1,000 subscribers presents an attractive proposition for content creators, potentially diversifying Telegram's revenue streams beyond Premium subscriptions.

Future Prospects and Industry Impact

Looking ahead, Telegram plans to roll out more business-centric features, including AI-powered chatbots, which could revolutionize how businesses interact with customers. This innovation not only strengthens Telegram's position in the messaging app market but also challenges the dominance of Meta's suite of apps by offering viable alternatives for business communication. With these strategic developments, Telegram is not just expanding