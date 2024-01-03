TamTam: The New Breeding Ground for Extremist Content

In a startling revelation, a study led by Dr. Gabriel Weimann of the University of Haifa and the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University has unveiled the Russian messaging platform TamTam as a burgeoning hotbed for extremist content. Titled “TamTam: The Online Drums of Hate,” the study scrutinized 1,016 posts from December 2022 to February 2023, uncovering the platform’s frequent use by both jihadist and extreme right-wing groups. Despite TamTam’s attempts to sanitize its platform through the removal of 18 channels known for hosting extremist content, a significant number of posts linked to terrorists or promoting violence prevail.

TamTam: A Haven for Extremists

Developed by Mail.Ru Group, TamTam’s allure for extremists lies in its robust encryption, ensuring secure and private communications. The platform’s features, such as the absence of a registration requirement, its growing global reach, and the provision of multimedia services, appeal significantly to these groups. Notably, the platform was utilized by ISIS to claim responsibility for the 2019 London Bridge attack.

Understanding Extremist Content on TamTam

The study observed a high incidence of verbal and visual violence in the jihadist channels, focusing primarily on archiving and disseminating such materials. In stark contrast, extreme right-wing channels on TamTam serve as a hub for social interaction, with comparatively lower visual and verbal violence. Nonetheless, the extremist content continues to attract a large viewership, with the study documenting nearly 3.4 million views on these posts, reflecting an average of approximately 3,600 views per item.

Policy Implications & Counterterrorism Challenges

The findings of Dr. Weimann’s study necessitate a reevaluation of policy approaches to combat the spread of extremist content. The steady migration of extremists to new platforms poses a formidable challenge to intelligence and counterterrorism efforts. The probe into TamTam underscores the imperative need for strategic interventions and more stringent regulations to curb the amplification of extremist ideologies on such platforms.