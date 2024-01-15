Tactical Warfare Intensifies in Donetsk: Russian Fighter Jet Drops Glide Bombs

In the Donetsk region, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet executed an operation, dropping two glide bombs on enemy targets in the area of Zugres. This act of aggression is a continuation of the ongoing hostilities in the region, marked by heightened military confrontations between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist forces. The use of glide bombs – precision-guided munitions designed to glide towards targets using aerodynamic forces – suggests a strategic tactical approach in the military engagement.

Ukrainian Forces Strike Back

Countering the Russian onslaught, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on the enemy by destroying a rare Russian self-propelled artillery system, Hosta, in the Tavriya sector. Hosta, a system adopted by the Russian army in 2008 and put into mass production the same year, was a significant loss. The Ukrainian military also reported striking a rare Russian self-propelled artillery unit and the Tor anti-aircraft missile system on the Tavria front.

Escalation in Air Strikes

The enemy conducted over 90 air strikes in the past 24 hours, primarily in the Donetsk region. Guided bombs were predominantly used, signifying a shift in the warfare tactics. On the previous day alone, 34 air strikes were recorded in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces are focusing their efforts in the areas of Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, engaging in 43 combat clashes and carrying out 914 artillery shelling incidents.

Russian Losses and Ukrainian Countermeasures

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported that Russia lost an additional 840 military personnel and dozens of pieces of equipment in the last 24 hours. Russian forces launched a medium-sized drone missile and air attack against Ukraine on the night of January 12-13, mirroring recent Russian strike packages. Ukrainian military sources reported that Russian forces launched 40 long-range munitions at Ukraine from various directions, including anti-aircraft missiles, drones, and hypersonic missiles. Ukrainian air defense was able to destroy several cruise missiles and disable over 20 of the missiles using active countermeasures.