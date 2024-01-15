en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Tactical Warfare Intensifies in Donetsk: Russian Fighter Jet Drops Glide Bombs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Tactical Warfare Intensifies in Donetsk: Russian Fighter Jet Drops Glide Bombs

In the Donetsk region, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet executed an operation, dropping two glide bombs on enemy targets in the area of Zugres. This act of aggression is a continuation of the ongoing hostilities in the region, marked by heightened military confrontations between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist forces. The use of glide bombs – precision-guided munitions designed to glide towards targets using aerodynamic forces – suggests a strategic tactical approach in the military engagement.

Ukrainian Forces Strike Back

Countering the Russian onslaught, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on the enemy by destroying a rare Russian self-propelled artillery system, Hosta, in the Tavriya sector. Hosta, a system adopted by the Russian army in 2008 and put into mass production the same year, was a significant loss. The Ukrainian military also reported striking a rare Russian self-propelled artillery unit and the Tor anti-aircraft missile system on the Tavria front.

Escalation in Air Strikes

The enemy conducted over 90 air strikes in the past 24 hours, primarily in the Donetsk region. Guided bombs were predominantly used, signifying a shift in the warfare tactics. On the previous day alone, 34 air strikes were recorded in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces are focusing their efforts in the areas of Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, engaging in 43 combat clashes and carrying out 914 artillery shelling incidents.

Russian Losses and Ukrainian Countermeasures

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported that Russia lost an additional 840 military personnel and dozens of pieces of equipment in the last 24 hours. Russian forces launched a medium-sized drone missile and air attack against Ukraine on the night of January 12-13, mirroring recent Russian strike packages. Ukrainian military sources reported that Russian forces launched 40 long-range munitions at Ukraine from various directions, including anti-aircraft missiles, drones, and hypersonic missiles. Ukrainian air defense was able to destroy several cruise missiles and disable over 20 of the missiles using active countermeasures.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
44 seconds ago
Revival of Soviet-Era Tactics in Ukraine by Russian Military: ISW Report
As per the recent report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian military appears to be reviving Soviet-era tactics in its operations in Ukraine. The institute highlights Russia’s use of air assault brigades, capable of carrying out landings in near-rear areas without parachutes, a strategy reminiscent of the initial assault
Revival of Soviet-Era Tactics in Ukraine by Russian Military: ISW Report
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
7 hours ago
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
8 hours ago
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
Russian Fighter Uses Rifle to Shoot Down Ukrainian Drone: An Unconventional Tactic in Modern Warfare
51 seconds ago
Russian Fighter Uses Rifle to Shoot Down Ukrainian Drone: An Unconventional Tactic in Modern Warfare
Unresolved Mystery of the Soyuz MS-09 Hole: Sabotage or Manufacturing Error?
16 mins ago
Unresolved Mystery of the Soyuz MS-09 Hole: Sabotage or Manufacturing Error?
Dnipro Tragedy: A Year After the Russian Missile Strike
3 hours ago
Dnipro Tragedy: A Year After the Russian Missile Strike
Latest Headlines
World News
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
12 seconds
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
24 seconds
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
34 seconds
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
35 seconds
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
44 seconds
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
50 seconds
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
51 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
54 seconds
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
54 seconds
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app