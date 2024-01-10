en English
Business

Subway Classified as ‘International Sponsor of War’ by Ukrainian Agency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Subway Classified as ‘International Sponsor of War’ by Ukrainian Agency

Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has classified Subway, the American fast-food chain, as an ‘International Sponsor of War’. The designation comes in response to the company maintaining over 500 operational restaurants in Russia, which contribute substantial tax revenues to the Russian state. According to the NACP, Subway not only continues its business in Russia but also promotes its brand through Russian social media platforms under sanctions, and is engaged in food delivery services via Yandex, a Russian multinational corporation.

War Sponsorship: A Reflection of Ukraine’s Stance

The NACP’s decision to label Subway as a sponsor of war reflects Ukraine’s stance on international businesses maintaining operations in Russia amid the ongoing conflict. This move is part of a broader effort to hold companies accountable for their involvement in the Russian market during the conflict. The action underscores the complexities and ethical considerations surrounding multinational corporations’ activities in regions experiencing geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts.

Subway’s Significant Presence in Russia

Subway’s presence in Russia is substantial, with over 500 operational restaurants in 122 cities, creating about 6,000 jobs, making it the third-largest Subway chain in Europe. The company’s decision to continue its operations in Russia, despite the conflict, raises questions about the ethical responsibilities of corporations in conflict zones and their potential impact on local economies and geopolitical dynamics.

The Franchise Model and Legal Complexities

The NACP disputes Subway’s claim that its restaurants in Russia are independently owned and operated by local franchisees. The agency alleges that Subway hired a Russian law firm to find legal mechanisms to collect royalties from Russian franchisees, despite restrictions imposed by Russian banks due to the geopolitical situation. This aspect of Subway’s operations highlights the complexities faced by multinational corporations operating under franchise models in regions affected by geopolitical tensions and sanctions.

Advertising and Delivery Channels Under Scrutiny

The NACP’s scrutiny extends to Subway’s advertising activities through sanctioned Russian social media networks and its use of food delivery services provided by Yandex. The agency’s focus on Subway’s marketing and delivery channels reflects a broader effort to hold companies accountable for their engagement with entities linked to the Russian government and its law enforcement agencies.

In conclusion, the NACP’s classification of Subway as an ‘International Sponsor of War’ sheds light on the complexities surrounding multinational corporations’ activities in regions affected by geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts. Subway’s continued operations in Russia, its engagements with sanctioned Russian social networks and delivery services, and the intricacies of its franchise model contribute to a nuanced understanding of the ethical, economic, and geopolitical considerations at play. The agency’s efforts to hold companies accountable and its call for global action against the listed companies reflect a broader push for corporate responsibility and ethical engagement in conflict-affected regions.

Business Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

