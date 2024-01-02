en English
Russia

Storm Shadow Missiles: Russia Targets Ukrainian Airfields in Retaliation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Storm Shadow Missiles: Russia Targets Ukrainian Airfields in Retaliation

In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, the Russian Ministry of Defense has declared that it targeted Ukrainian airfields, which house aircraft carrying the British Storm Shadow missile. This response was triggered by the previous successful strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on the Russian landing vessel Novocherkassk. The Russian strike aimed to eliminate the threat posed by these missiles carriers, especially following the significant blow dealt by the loss of the Novocherkassk at a Russian naval base in Crimea.

Russian Claims and Ukrainian Countermeasures

While Russia asserts that all intended targets were hit, their claims lack substantial evidence. The Storm Shadow missiles, used by Ukraine, have caused notable damage to Russian military assets, including the Russian Black Sea Fleet. First deployed in June 2022, the Storm Shadow missiles have been used to target bridges linking Crimea and the Kherson region, causing substantial damage.

Ukraine’s military efforts have consistently targeted crucial Russian facilities, including strikes on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Navy and shipyards. Both the UK and Ukraine estimate that 20% of Russia’s Black Sea Naval Fleet has been destroyed since the beginning of the invasion, largely due to Western-supplied long-range missiles like the Storm Shadow.

The Black Sea Power Struggle

The recent events underscore the ongoing struggle for control in the Black Sea region, with both sides sustaining losses and continuing to adapt their military strategies. In response to Russian aggression, Ukraine has ramped up its defense capabilities and is now able to intercept a significant number of incoming Russian missiles. The Ukrainian military’s resilience and tenacity have been reflected in the successful downing of 70 of nearly 100 missiles across Ukraine, most of them over Kyiv. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s armed forces, with the help of Patriot systems, were able to shoot down 10 of Russia’s advanced Kinzhal missiles.

In the light of these events, the conflict in the Black Sea region has taken a new turn. The repercussions of the ongoing struggle, military advancements, and strategic victories will shape the geopolitical dynamics of the region in the days to come.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

