SPbPU's HIS and Test IT Company Collaborate to Enhance IT Education; North Clackamas School District's STAMP Assessment Offers Language Credits

In a recent development, the Higher Engineering School (HIS) of Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) and Test IT company have embarked on a significant collaborative venture. As December 2023 drew to a close, a partnership agreement was inked between the two entities. This alliance will ensure HIS students will have access to the Russian test management system, Test IT, throughout their 2024 curriculum.

Advertisment

The Relevance of Test IT in Today's Market

The relevance of the Test IT system has skyrocketed following the departure of several foreign firms from Russia's computer services market. This departure has created a gap and a subsequent demand for home-grown alternatives. The Test IT system, a brainchild of a team of quality assurance (QA) engineers, launched in 2018, is one such solution. It provides a singular interface that supports both manual and automated testing and can churn out reports based on a variety of metrics.

The Educational Impact of Test IT

Advertisment

Ivan Bryk, the head of the educational department at the Institute of Higher School of Science, emphasized the advantages of incorporating domestic IT vendors into educational programs. Bryk particularly praised Test IT's powerful features, its user-friendly design, and its potential for integration with other information systems. The system, currently in use by over six hundred companies, is expected to better equip students for the software testing market with its integration into the educational syllabus.

Upcoming 'Software Testing' Course

Looking ahead, a new 'Software Testing' course is set to kick off this spring. Further details and registration information will be available on the Higher Engineering School's website. The introduction of the course is a testament to the growing importance of software testing in the tech industry and a sign of the university's commitment to preparing students for the same.

North Clackamas School District's STAMP Assessment

In other educational news, the STAMP Assessment is enabling high school students in the North Clackamas School District to earn elective credits for proficiency in languages other than English. This assessment, which measures proficiency in reading, writing, speaking, and listening, aligns with state and national benchmarks for World Languages. Students have the potential to earn up to four elective credits, and the assessment is offered multiple times throughout the school year. A variety of languages are available for assessment, and students can take a practice test to prepare.