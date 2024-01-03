en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Slovak President Advocates for Increased Military Support to Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
Slovak President Advocates for Increased Military Support to Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression

In a marked departure from the current government’s policy, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has advocated for heightened military support to Ukraine amidst Russian aggression. The call comes in the wake of Russia amplifying its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, an escalation that President Caputova deems as a growing threat necessitating decisive action.

Caputova’s Call for Increased Support

Expressing her stance via social media, Caputova underlined the importance of equipping Ukraine with the means to defend itself as a crucial measure to curb Moscow’s hostility. “Providing Ukraine with the means to defend itself is the best way to ensure Moscow’s aggression does not continue,” she stated, emphasizing the urgent need to empower Ukraine in these trying times.

Contradiction with Government Policy

President Caputova’s position stands in stark contrast to the prevailing policy of the Slovak government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico. His party, Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD), emerged victorious in the September parliamentary elections and subsequently terminated military aid to Ukraine. Fico has been vocal about his preference for a negotiated peace deal over military involvement, going as far as suggesting that the EU should transition from an arms supplier to a peacemaker.

Russian Stance and Escalation

Fico’s perspective, that Western weaponry will not change the conflict’s outcome, seems to resonate with Russian officials. They have warned that Western arms provision to Ukraine will merely prolong the conflict and increase risks without affecting the ultimate outcome. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an intensification in airstrikes as a countermeasure to Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, indicating a continued and heightened state of hostility in the region.

0
Russia Slovakia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
42 mins ago
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
In a series of alarming cyber incidents, the United States is grappling with an escalating threat of cybercrime. The spectrum of cyber threats is broad, ranging from ‘cyber-kidnapping’ to large-scale data breaches and ransomware attacks. The sophistication level of these attacks has raised significant concerns for national security and individual privacy. Unraveling the Web of
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine Marks Potential Avenue for Negotiations
2 hours ago
Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine Marks Potential Avenue for Negotiations
Ukraine's SSU Unveils Successful Sabotage Operations in New Documentary
2 hours ago
Ukraine's SSU Unveils Successful Sabotage Operations in New Documentary
Former Alberta Premier Dedicates Efforts to Aid War-Torn Ukraine
45 mins ago
Former Alberta Premier Dedicates Efforts to Aid War-Torn Ukraine
Ukrainian Paratroopers Conduct Successful Nighttime Operation Against Russian Forces
1 hour ago
Ukrainian Paratroopers Conduct Successful Nighttime Operation Against Russian Forces
Ukraine and Russia Engage in Largest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour ago
Ukraine and Russia Engage in Largest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Marks Anniversary with New Orthopedic Hospital Opening
32 seconds
WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Marks Anniversary with New Orthopedic Hospital Opening
Euan East Secures Victory for Linfield in Premiership Clash
33 seconds
Euan East Secures Victory for Linfield in Premiership Clash
Regina Dominican High School Leads the Way with Shot Clock in High School Basketball
51 seconds
Regina Dominican High School Leads the Way with Shot Clock in High School Basketball
Is Clemson’s Star Running Back Will Shipley Heading for the NFL Draft?
1 min
Is Clemson’s Star Running Back Will Shipley Heading for the NFL Draft?
Central Arkansas Dominates Champion Christian in Record-Breaking Basketball Victory
1 min
Central Arkansas Dominates Champion Christian in Record-Breaking Basketball Victory
AEW Dynamite 2023: A Year of Exceptional Wrestling and Storytelling
2 mins
AEW Dynamite 2023: A Year of Exceptional Wrestling and Storytelling
Seattle Seahawks Reshuffle Offensive Line Amidst Injuries
2 mins
Seattle Seahawks Reshuffle Offensive Line Amidst Injuries
Winchester City Council Leader Acknowledges Kings Worthy Community Shed's Impact on Mental Health
3 mins
Winchester City Council Leader Acknowledges Kings Worthy Community Shed's Impact on Mental Health
Alabama Football: Roster Reconstruction and Player Transfers for 2024
3 mins
Alabama Football: Roster Reconstruction and Player Transfers for 2024
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
57 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app