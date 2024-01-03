Slovak President Advocates for Increased Military Support to Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression

In a marked departure from the current government’s policy, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has advocated for heightened military support to Ukraine amidst Russian aggression. The call comes in the wake of Russia amplifying its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, an escalation that President Caputova deems as a growing threat necessitating decisive action.

Caputova’s Call for Increased Support

Expressing her stance via social media, Caputova underlined the importance of equipping Ukraine with the means to defend itself as a crucial measure to curb Moscow’s hostility. “Providing Ukraine with the means to defend itself is the best way to ensure Moscow’s aggression does not continue,” she stated, emphasizing the urgent need to empower Ukraine in these trying times.

Contradiction with Government Policy

President Caputova’s position stands in stark contrast to the prevailing policy of the Slovak government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico. His party, Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD), emerged victorious in the September parliamentary elections and subsequently terminated military aid to Ukraine. Fico has been vocal about his preference for a negotiated peace deal over military involvement, going as far as suggesting that the EU should transition from an arms supplier to a peacemaker.

Russian Stance and Escalation

Fico’s perspective, that Western weaponry will not change the conflict’s outcome, seems to resonate with Russian officials. They have warned that Western arms provision to Ukraine will merely prolong the conflict and increase risks without affecting the ultimate outcome. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an intensification in airstrikes as a countermeasure to Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, indicating a continued and heightened state of hostility in the region.