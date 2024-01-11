Siberian Airlines Request Extension on Service Life of Soviet-Era Antonov Aircraft Amid Sanctions

Siberian airlines find themselves in a unique predicament. They are requesting the Russian government to extend the service life of Soviet-era Antonov aircraft, which includes models like the An-24 and An-26. These aircraft were designed and built over half a century ago, yet they remain essential for transportation in the harsh climates of Siberia and Russia’s far north. The sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict have left these airlines with little choice, as they prohibit the procurement of new aircraft and parts from Western manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

Reliability in the Face of Adversity

The An-24 and An-26 Antonov aircraft have proved to be reliable in extreme conditions, enduring temperatures that would challenge most modern aircraft. Importantly, they do not require conventional runways, adding to their versatility. These factors have led pilots and airline executives to strongly advocate for the Antonovs’ continued use. A recent incident in which an Antonov aircraft safely landed on a frozen river, despite a pilot error, only emphasized their durability and reliability.

The Cost of Dependence

However, this reliance on aging aircraft comes with its own set of challenges. The cost of maintaining these aircraft is steadily increasing, with the burden of repairs and maintenance accelerating with each passing year. Without state support, it may soon become economically unviable to keep these aircraft in service. To help mitigate this issue, Russia’s aviation industry has received over $12 billion in state aid since the beginning of sanctions.

Looking to the Future

As the situation stands, Antonovs may continue to fly until Russian-made alternatives are available. New models like the Ladoga are in development, but mass production is not expected until at least 2027. Until then, the industry faces the daunting challenge of maintaining an aging fleet with a dwindling supply of parts.