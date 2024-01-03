en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Sea Baby Strikes: Ukrainian Drones Deploy New Weapon against Russian Fleet

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Sea Baby Strikes: Ukrainian Drones Deploy New Weapon against Russian Fleet

In an audacious display of strategic innovation, Ukrainian naval drones, colloquially named ‘Sea Baby’, are reportedly employing a new weapon system against the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Disturbing footage, released by Ukrainska Pravda, allegedly captures a Sea Baby drone launching an assault on Russian vessels with what appears to be unguided munitions, shortly after their departure from a Crimean port.

Unverified Footage Sparks Speculation

The authenticity of the footage remains unconfirmed. Yet, it has stirred significant speculation. Retired Ukrainian naval captain, Andriy Ryzhenko, posits that the new armament could be a variant of the RPV-16 thermobaric rocket launcher, a weapon with substantial impact abilities, capable of engaging targets at approximately 1,000 yards.

(Read Also: Russia Escalates Conflict with Intense Missile and Drone Attacks on Ukraine)

A Low-Tech Solution with High Impact

Despite the drones’ relatively simple technology, their presence could potentially obstruct Russian efforts to neutralize them. This low-tech solution might serve as a self-defense mechanism, or even inflict damage on Russian vessels. Ukrainian drones have emerged as a formidable challenge to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, orchestrating attacks on warships and infrastructure, and safeguarding Kyiv’s grain corridors in the face of Russia’s partial naval blockade.

(Read Also: Latvia Grants Asylum to Russian Volunteer Fighting for Ukraine)

Strategic Shifts and Future Prospects

Vasyl Maliuk, head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), has voiced intentions to target Russian missile carriers and submarines, aiming to expel the Russian fleet from Crimea. Ryzhenko’s speculation on the future of Ukrainian drones suggests even more advanced capabilities, potentially featuring anti-ship missiles like the Naval Strike Missile (NSM). He envisages a catamaran-style drone that could bolster stability and accuracy, thereby amplifying the drones’ combat potential.

Read More

0
Military Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Biden Administration, FBI, and the Controversy Over Extremism: A Look Back at 2021

By Salman Khan

Ukraine Prepares for Veteran Surge: Pryncyp Advocates Better Integration

By Rizwan Shah

The U.S. Military: A Pathway to Citizenship for Immigrants

By Muhammad Jawad

Mossad Chief Vows Retaliation Against Hamas in Wake of Deputy Chief's Assassination

By Saboor Bayat

Water Shortage Mar New Year Celebrations at Nigerian Army Barracks ...
@Military · 43 mins
Water Shortage Mar New Year Celebrations at Nigerian Army Barracks ...
heart comment 0
BSF Personnel’s Tragic End Amidst Ongoing Unrest in Manipur

By Rafia Tasleem

BSF Personnel's Tragic End Amidst Ongoing Unrest in Manipur
ZALA Aero Unveils New Miniature Attack Drone, Item-55: A Game Changer or an Overpromise?

By BNN Correspondents

ZALA Aero Unveils New Miniature Attack Drone, Item-55: A Game Changer or an Overpromise?
New Year’s Eve Raids: Russia Targets Migrants for Military Recruitment

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Raids: Russia Targets Migrants for Military Recruitment
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
Latest Headlines
World News
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
2 mins
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
2 mins
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
2 mins
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
2 mins
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
3 mins
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
3 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
3 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
3 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
4 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
6 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
16 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
57 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app