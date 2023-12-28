en English
Russia

Scandalous Nightclub Party Stirs Controversy in Russia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:53 am EST
Scandalous Nightclub Party Stirs Controversy in Russia

The uproar following a scandalous party at Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub, organized by blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, has not only swept across Russia but also reverberated globally. The event, boasting well-known entertainers in minimal attire, has sparked strong condemnation from Russian authorities, pro-Kremlin lawmakers, Orthodox Church groups, and supporters of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Controversial Party Invites Sharp Criticism

The party, an ostentatious display of disregard for conservative social norms during a time of war, has been deemed as cynical and insensitive. The celebration featured rapper Nikolai Vasilyev, better known as Vacio, whose attire – a single sock covering his genitals – has ignited further controversy. President Vladimir Putin’s displeasure with the event has been widely reported, with a video of Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, evading public comments on the scandal making rounds online.

Backlash Leads to Consequences for Participants

State media and the Orthodox Church have heavily criticized the participants. This fallout has resulted in some entertainers losing contracts and public exposure. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed that the event had ‘stained’ the participants, who now had an opportunity to better themselves.

Financial and Legal Repercussions

Ivleeva, who attended the party adorned in expensive jewelry, has issued public apologies following the backlash. She has since lost her role as a public figure for a major Russian mobile phone operator. Adding to her woes, tax authorities have initiated an investigation against her, and a lawsuit demands she pay for ‘moral suffering’, with the proceeds to support Ukraine war veterans. Vasilyev has been imprisoned for 15 days and fined for his attire, which was characterized as propaganda of ‘non-traditional sexual relations.’

The aftermath of the event has been significant, with demands for the stars to compensate for their actions by funding prosthetic legs for injured soldiers. This scandal, emanating from a nightclub, has triggered serious societal, financial, and legal implications, reflecting the intersection of entertainment and politics in Russia’s current landscape.

Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

