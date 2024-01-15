Russia’s Wikipedia Alternative, Ruwiki, Set to Launch Amid Censorship Concerns

A new chapter in the digital landscape of Russia is set to unfold with the launch of Ruwiki, a homegrown version of the globally recognized Wikipedia internet encyclopedia. Due to be unveiled on Monday, this latest development is part of Russia’s burgeoning efforts to establish greater control over the internet within its borders.

Birth of a New Online Encyclopedia

Russian media reports suggest that Ruwiki, which has been in beta testing since mid-2023, already boasts more articles than its counterpart in the Russian-language segment of Wikipedia. The initiative to create a Russian-centric Wikipedia has been evolving for some time, with the government allocating substantial resources and funds to develop a platform that resonates more closely with state perspectives and narratives. Despite ongoing disputes with Wikipedia over Ukraine-related content and ensuing fines from Russian courts, Russia has made it clear that it does not plan to block the global encyclopedia.

A Glimpse into Ruwiki’s Content

During its beta testing phase, Ruwiki’s most-read articles covered an array of topics. These included the events that led to numerous deaths in 2023, the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict, Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, and the highest-grossing films in the country. The site recorded an average user engagement of over six minutes and a viewing depth of more than five pages, indicative of a strong user interest and interaction with the new platform.

Concerns Surrounding Ruwiki

The inception of Ruwiki, while seen as a step towards presenting a more locally relevant and accurate resource for Russian speakers, has also sparked concerns about potential censorship and the propagation of government propaganda. Critics argue that the platform could be used as a tool to control and manipulate the information accessible to Russian citizens. The cost of the project and the identities of the site’s investors have not been disclosed, adding to the overarching apprehensions.

The unveiling of the Russian Wikipedia underscores the larger narrative of digital sovereignty, where nations strive to control and influence the online information available to their citizens. As Ruwiki prepares to go live, the world watches with bated breath to see the impact this will have on Russia’s digital domain and beyond.