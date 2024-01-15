en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia’s Wikipedia Alternative, Ruwiki, Set to Launch Amid Censorship Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Russia’s Wikipedia Alternative, Ruwiki, Set to Launch Amid Censorship Concerns

A new chapter in the digital landscape of Russia is set to unfold with the launch of Ruwiki, a homegrown version of the globally recognized Wikipedia internet encyclopedia. Due to be unveiled on Monday, this latest development is part of Russia’s burgeoning efforts to establish greater control over the internet within its borders.

Birth of a New Online Encyclopedia

Russian media reports suggest that Ruwiki, which has been in beta testing since mid-2023, already boasts more articles than its counterpart in the Russian-language segment of Wikipedia. The initiative to create a Russian-centric Wikipedia has been evolving for some time, with the government allocating substantial resources and funds to develop a platform that resonates more closely with state perspectives and narratives. Despite ongoing disputes with Wikipedia over Ukraine-related content and ensuing fines from Russian courts, Russia has made it clear that it does not plan to block the global encyclopedia.

A Glimpse into Ruwiki’s Content

During its beta testing phase, Ruwiki’s most-read articles covered an array of topics. These included the events that led to numerous deaths in 2023, the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict, Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, and the highest-grossing films in the country. The site recorded an average user engagement of over six minutes and a viewing depth of more than five pages, indicative of a strong user interest and interaction with the new platform.

Concerns Surrounding Ruwiki

The inception of Ruwiki, while seen as a step towards presenting a more locally relevant and accurate resource for Russian speakers, has also sparked concerns about potential censorship and the propagation of government propaganda. Critics argue that the platform could be used as a tool to control and manipulate the information accessible to Russian citizens. The cost of the project and the identities of the site’s investors have not been disclosed, adding to the overarching apprehensions.

The unveiling of the Russian Wikipedia underscores the larger narrative of digital sovereignty, where nations strive to control and influence the online information available to their citizens. As Ruwiki prepares to go live, the world watches with bated breath to see the impact this will have on Russia’s digital domain and beyond.

0
Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
1 hour ago
North Korean Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia Signals Strengthening Ties
The diplomatic landscape shifts as North Korean Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, sets foot in Russia for a crucial meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This significant rendezvous reflects the intensifying ties between the two nations amidst global political tensions. Seeking Allies Amid Isolation With Russia facing growing international isolation due to its involvement
North Korean Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia Signals Strengthening Ties
Classified Document Unveils German Army's Preparations for Potential Russian Attack
3 hours ago
Classified Document Unveils German Army's Preparations for Potential Russian Attack
Ukrainian Air Defenses Reportedly Down Two Russian Military Aircraft
3 hours ago
Ukrainian Air Defenses Reportedly Down Two Russian Military Aircraft
Convicted Russian Mayor Joins Military in Ukraine: A Trade-off in Justice?
1 hour ago
Convicted Russian Mayor Joins Military in Ukraine: A Trade-off in Justice?
Ex-US General Warns of Russian Aggression, Criticizes Western Support for Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ex-US General Warns of Russian Aggression, Criticizes Western Support for Ukraine
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
2 hours ago
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
30 seconds
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
31 seconds
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
44 seconds
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
51 seconds
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
1 min
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
1 min
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
2 mins
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
4 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app