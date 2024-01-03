en English
Russia

Russia’s Shift from WTO Commitments Puts Global Commerce at Risk

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
In a marked shift from its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments, Russia in 2023 adopted a more inward-looking trade policy, furthering its isolation amidst the ongoing military conflict with Ukraine, as per the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). This observation forms part of the USTR’s annual report, a congressional requirement shared with the House Ways & Means and Senate Finance committees.

A Departure from WTO Principles

The year-end report detailed Russia’s deviation from the key tenets and obligations of the WTO. The shift in trade policy comes amid Russia’s escalating confrontation with Ukraine, a development that has significant implications for global commerce and the rule-based international order. This move has raised concerns over Russia’s non-compliance with international trade norms.

BRICS Nations and the WTO

Interestingly, the five BRICS nations, including Russia, had reaffirmed their support for an open world economy based on the principles of the WTO. This came in the wake of a potential global trade war triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on imports from numerous countries. Amidst these challenges faced by the WTO, the BRICS nations pledged cooperation in combating terrorism and transborder crime.

The Russian Arbitrazh Amendment

In an unprecedented move, the Russian Federation introduced amendments to the Russian Arbitrazh Commercial Procedure Code, giving Russian Arbitrazh courts exclusive jurisdiction over disputes involving a sanctioned Russian party. This amendment has set a precedent, heightening the risk that Russian courts may not enforce foreign arbitral awards, especially if the sanctioned party has opposed arbitration outside Russia. In light of the military invasion of Ukraine, this risk extends to parties aiming to enforce a foreign arbitral award rendered in an unfriendly state against a non-sanctioned Russian party.

Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

