Russia’s Retaliatory Missile Strike on Ukrainian Hotel Sparks International Outrage

In a recent escalation of ongoing conflict, Russia’s military executed a missile strike on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine. This location, frequented by international media, saw at least 28 injuries in the aftermath of the assault. The strike is perceived as a retaliatory move in response to an alleged Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.

Details of the Kharkiv Strike

According to the office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General, among the injured were a British citizen and a security adviser to German journalists. Russia’s Ministry of Defence contends that the hotel served as a base for Ukraine’s SBU military intelligence service, which Ukrainian officials vehemently deny. The Russian statement asserts that the strike targeted representatives of Ukraine’s intelligence and armed forces allegedly involved in the Belgorod attack.

Aftermath and Retaliation

Reports from Ukraine’s Air Force indicate that Russia fired six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at central Kharkiv, followed by drone attacks damaging several residential buildings. The Kharkiv Palace Hotel suffered significant damage, including blown-out windows and a gaping hole in the structure. Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, insisted that the city’s residents remain unfazed by the attacks.

Post the Kharkiv strike, Kyiv reported the destruction of 21 out of 49 Iranian-made Shahed drones leveraged by Russia in the assault.

Russian Casualties and Repercussions

The missile strike on Belgorod reportedly resulted in 24 deaths and 108 injuries, marking the highest number of Russian civilian casualties in a single incident since the onset of the war. As a fallout of the incident, several Russian regions canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This week has emerged as one of the deadliest away from the frontlines, with incidents including a Ukrainian missile sinking a Russian warship in Crimea and a subsequent Russian missile attack across several Ukrainian cities, causing 40 fatalities.