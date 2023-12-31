en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia’s Retaliatory Missile Strike on Ukrainian Hotel Sparks International Outrage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:52 am EST
Russia’s Retaliatory Missile Strike on Ukrainian Hotel Sparks International Outrage

In a recent escalation of ongoing conflict, Russia’s military executed a missile strike on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine. This location, frequented by international media, saw at least 28 injuries in the aftermath of the assault. The strike is perceived as a retaliatory move in response to an alleged Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.

Details of the Kharkiv Strike

According to the office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General, among the injured were a British citizen and a security adviser to German journalists. Russia’s Ministry of Defence contends that the hotel served as a base for Ukraine’s SBU military intelligence service, which Ukrainian officials vehemently deny. The Russian statement asserts that the strike targeted representatives of Ukraine’s intelligence and armed forces allegedly involved in the Belgorod attack.

Aftermath and Retaliation

Reports from Ukraine’s Air Force indicate that Russia fired six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at central Kharkiv, followed by drone attacks damaging several residential buildings. The Kharkiv Palace Hotel suffered significant damage, including blown-out windows and a gaping hole in the structure. Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, insisted that the city’s residents remain unfazed by the attacks.

Post the Kharkiv strike, Kyiv reported the destruction of 21 out of 49 Iranian-made Shahed drones leveraged by Russia in the assault.

Russian Casualties and Repercussions

The missile strike on Belgorod reportedly resulted in 24 deaths and 108 injuries, marking the highest number of Russian civilian casualties in a single incident since the onset of the war. As a fallout of the incident, several Russian regions canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This week has emerged as one of the deadliest away from the frontlines, with incidents including a Ukrainian missile sinking a Russian warship in Crimea and a subsequent Russian missile attack across several Ukrainian cities, causing 40 fatalities.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Retaliates Against Ukraine: Escalating Conflict Leads to Multiple Casualties

By Geeta Pillai

Putin Projects Defiance in New Year's Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Gas Pipeline Damaged in Kursk Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Safak Costu

Russian Cities Cancel New Year's Celebrations in Solidarity with Belgorod

By Safak Costu

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Attack on Belgorod Initiates Re ...
@Russia · 20 mins
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Attack on Belgorod Initiates Re ...
heart comment 0
Ukrainian Shelling in Russia: An Escalation in Cross-Border Hostilities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ukrainian Shelling in Russia: An Escalation in Cross-Border Hostilities
Russia’s Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions
Ukraine Strikes at the Heart of Russia’s Infrastructure: The Baikal-Amur Railway

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Strikes at the Heart of Russia's Infrastructure: The Baikal-Amur Railway
Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
3 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
4 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
6 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
7 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
9 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
12 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
13 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
13 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app