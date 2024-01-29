In a recent discussion on 'The Duran', Prof. Glen Diesen, Alexander Mercouris, and Gordon M. Hahn shed light on a significant shift in Russian foreign policy. The deliberation pointed towards a departure from a 300-year Western-centric foreign policy by Russia, indicating a pivotal change in the dynamics of international relations. Adding an element of profound gravity to this conversation was the presence of an AI chatbot that made some alarming predictions.

A Prophetic AI's Chilling Predictions

The AI chatbot, ChatGPT, employed in the conversation, predicted eight scenarios that could potentially set off World War 3. It warned of a catastrophic clash that could last up to five years and lead to millions of casualties. The AI chatbot utilizes machine learning to generate text, answer queries, and engage in thought-provoking conversations.

The Shift in Russia's Foreign Policy

The discussion likely delved into the historical context of Russia's foreign policy, analyzing the reasons behind the sudden shift, and the potential global impact of this change. Notably, Russia's move to end its 300-year tradition of a Western-centric foreign policy marks a significant change in the balance of global power.

AI Outlines Triggers for Global Conflict

ChatGPT's predictions drew on historical data and current geopolitical tensions to outline potential triggers for global conflict. The AI pointed towards territorial disputes in Ukraine, Gaza, Korea, and China, as well as the rise of nationalist or populist leaders advocating aggressive foreign policies as potential ignition points. It also underscored the potential for breakdowns in peaceful communication and collaboration due to the weakening of international institutions and alliances.

This shift in Russian foreign policy and the AI's grim predictions highlight the intricate and volatile nature of contemporary international politics. It underscores the critical importance of understanding potential triggers for large-scale conflict, emphasizing the need for vigilant diplomatic efforts to maintain global peace and stability.