Russia’s Plan to Construct Landfills in Occupied Ukrainian Territories: An Environmental and Political Concern

According to a report by Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, Russia has disclosed plans to construct nine landfills in the currently occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. This development proposal includes the construction of six landfills in Luhansk Oblast and three in Donetsk Oblast. There’s also a scheme to transport waste from the neighboring Russian oblasts of Voronezh, Rostov, and Belgorod to these occupied regions.

Landfills in Occupied Territories

The Russian Federation, as per the report, has been moving rubbish from Rostov Oblast to Donetsk Oblast, after discarding an initial plan to construct a new landfill near Rostov. This decision was made following protests from local residents. The Kremlin’s plan includes transforming the temporarily occupied territories in eastern Ukraine into dumping grounds to serve the needs of the Russian regions.

The Plight of the Locals

Residents from the occupied territories have been voicing their grievances, expressing concerns about unsanitary conditions, mounds of garbage, and an infestation of rats. There’s a notable shortage of workers required for waste removal, as a significant number are enlisted in the army, while others have chosen to flee the area. This has exacerbated the garbage problem, leaving residents in a state of discomfort and health risk.

Environmental and Political Implications

Aside from the immediate sanitation issues, this move by Russia raises serious environmental concerns. The mass transportation of waste into these regions risks polluting local ecosystems and water supplies. Moreover, it demonstrates a blatant disregard for the sovereignty of the occupied territories, further straining the already tense political relations between Russia and Ukraine.