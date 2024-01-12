en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Russia’s New African Legion: A Pivotal Moment for Niger and Global Politics

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:03 am EST
Russia’s New African Legion: A Pivotal Moment for Niger and Global Politics

In a bold move signaling its growing geopolitical ambitions, Russia is set to launch a new military force in Africa, dubbed the ‘African Legion’. The initiative, slated to commence operations in the summer of 2024, marks a significant pivot in Russia’s approach to Africa, replacing the much-maligned Wagner Group of mercenaries with a force directly under the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia’s African Ambitions

The African Legion will operate in five African nations, including Niger. Its twin objectives: to offer security and training services to African governments and safeguard Russian interests and investments in the continent. This development comes amidst Russia’s broader ambition to assert itself as a global power, seeking to counter Western influence.

Strategic Interests and Controversy

The presence of the African Legion in the Sahel region underscores Russia’s strategic goals in Africa. The region, rich in natural resources and grappling with security challenges, presents an opportunity for Russia to expand its geopolitical influence. However, this move is not without controversy. The African Legion faces potential criticism and opposition from the international community and some African nations, who perceive it as a threat to peace and security on the continent.

The Impact on Niger

The implications of this development on Niger are manifold. As the African Legion establishes presence, local perceptions and reactions to the increased Russian presence will be critical. As Russia continues to make strategic inroads into Africa, the world watches with bated breath, marking a pivotal moment in global politics.

0
Africa Military Russia
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Shipping Giants Reroute from Red Sea Chokepoint to Cape of Good Hope
In a significant shift in maritime navigation strategy, major shipping companies, including Maersk, have decided to reroute their vessels from the Red Sea chokepoint towards the Cape of Good Hope. This decision comes in light of ongoing attacks, escalating geopolitical risks, fluctuating fuel costs, and persistent supply chain disruptions. The move is expected to add
Shipping Giants Reroute from Red Sea Chokepoint to Cape of Good Hope
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
51 mins ago
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Ghana's Power Crisis: John Mahama Criticizes Government over 'Dumsor' Resurgence
59 mins ago
Ghana's Power Crisis: John Mahama Criticizes Government over 'Dumsor' Resurgence
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
7 mins ago
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
Sierra Leone: A Nation Under Siege - Political Unrest Amid Reconciliation Efforts
15 mins ago
Sierra Leone: A Nation Under Siege - Political Unrest Amid Reconciliation Efforts
Vatican's Blessing for Gay Unions Sparks Controversy Among African Bishops
24 mins ago
Vatican's Blessing for Gay Unions Sparks Controversy Among African Bishops
Latest Headlines
World News
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
14 seconds
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
18 seconds
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
3 mins
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
3 mins
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
4 mins
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
6 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
6 mins
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
6 mins
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
7 mins
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app